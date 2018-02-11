B.C.’s air ambulance system consists of four helicopters, not enough to cover all of the province. (Colleen Flanagan/Black Press)

Petition calls for more air ambulances throughout B.C.

Not enough advanced life support, trauma care advocates say

A B.C. organization has started a petition calling for an expansion of air ambulance service across B.C. to improve response time in trauma care.

Hans Dysarsz started a non-profit group called B.C. HEROS (Helicopter Emergency Rescue Operations Society) while working to secure air ambulance service for Prince Rupert. He and Dr. M.J. Slabbert, who works at University Hospital of Northern B.C. in Prince George, are calling for more helicopters to improve response times and bring doctors to patients when necessary.

Dysarsz, a former medivac pilot who lives in South Delta, is also calling on Health Minister Adrian Dix to ease restrictions on firefighters treating injured people at accident scenes. He says B.C.’s four air ambulances leave large parts of B.C. without 24-hour advanced life support service, affecting 1.4 million rural people.

The society cites a 2017 report by B.C. Forest Safety Ombudsman Roger Harris calling for faster response to logging and other resource industry injuries in remote parts of B.C.

RELATED: Rural air ambulance response lacking

The group produced a map showing B.C.’s lack of air ambulance service compared to Alberta and U.S. states, with most of B.C.’s trauma centres located in the southwest corner. They also want B.C. to increase the number of “advanced life support” ground ambulances.

Previous story
71 dead after Russian passenger plane crashes

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Silverbacks play a tough game against Trail

A hard-fought loss for the hometown boys

Love at first sight, 56 years later

Norman and Jeanene Pierce say their secret is doing simple, kind things for each other every day

In photos: Ripped Snowbike Races in Sicamous

Riders on specialized motorcycles put on a high-octane show for spectators in Sicamous.

Bushman of the Shuswap dies in Williams Lake

John Bjornstrom earned notoriety from living on the run, stealing supplies to survive

Internal review of the province’s response to floods is complete

Vernon engineer assesses decisions in lead-up to 2017 floods

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: B.C. athletes move one step closer to the podium

Canadians fell short of medalling in the first day of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Crosby hits 400 career goals

Penguins’ captain becomes 95th player to reach milestone

UPDATE: Ambulances respond to multi-vehicle Hwy. 5 crash south of Merritt

Hwy. 5 is closed northbound between Merritt and Hope

Petition calls for more air ambulances throughout B.C.

Not enough advanced life support, trauma care advocates say

B.C. VIEWS: Fixing the real problem at ICBC

Car insurance ‘dumpster fire’ mainly lawyer fees, neglected serious injuries

Lots of Olympic love for Penticton’s Andi Naude

It was a heartbreaking finish for Naude at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics

Vees lose at home to the Vipers

Penticton Vees tied with Vernon Vipers at 75 points

71 dead after Russian passenger plane crashes

The plane was headed from Moscow to Orsk

Most Read