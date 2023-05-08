Jordan Peterson speaks to a crowd during a stop in Sherwood Park Alta, on Sunday February 11, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

Jordan Peterson speaks to a crowd during a stop in Sherwood Park Alta, on Sunday February 11, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

Petition seeks to cancel Kelowna tour stop by controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson

‘[Jordan] Peterson’s views directly jeopardize the safety and well-being of marginalized communities’

Kelowna city council is being asked to cancel Jordan Peterson’s speaking engagement in the city.

An online petition started by Brent Forder calls on Mayor Tom Dyas and council to stop Peterson from appearing at Propera Place on May 26 for his Beyond Order tour.

“Mr. Peterson’s views directly jeopardize the safety and well-being of marginalized communities, especially women, transgender and gender non-conforming people,” the petition claims. “Violence against women and 2SLGTBQIA+ folks starts with words so giving this man a platform to speak is directly impacting safety of marginalized communities.”

The petition also asks residents to call the city and leave a complaint or plea about Peterson’s event.

Peterson, a psychologist, author and media personality, gained attention in 2016 after criticizing Bill C-16, a law that added gender expression and gender identity to the Canadian Human Rights Act.

The petition states that Mayor Dyas has the power to stand up to Peterson’s “menacing campaign of bigotry and help protect the safety and inclusion of all Kelowna community members.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City Council City of Kelowna Jordan Peterson Kelowna

