The work camp for the Site C dam is a self-contained town called Two Rivers Lodge. (Black Press Media files)

Petition to stop Site C dam falls short

Petition gathered only 737 signatures from across the whole province

An attempt by a Vancouver Island man to stop the Site C dam project using the province’s recall and initiative law has failed.

Elections BC said Monday the proposal from Ion Delsol Moruso of the Cowichan Valley did not gather enough signatures.

The proposal needed to have signatures from at least 10 per cent of the registered voters in each of the province’s 87 electoral districts. It only received 737 votes from across the province.

B.C. is the only province to have the recall and initiative law, which allows residents to propose a law as long they get enough signatures.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Serial arson suspect enters guilty pleas
Next story
Getting High 101: Where and where not to smoke pot on B.C. campuses

Just Posted

Update: Car crashes into Shuswap bank after driver falls asleep

The Chase RBC was struck by a car on Sept. 30, the same building damaged by fire on Aug. 12

Collision disrupts traffic on Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm

A multi vehicle accident took place near the highway’s intersection with 30th Street NE

In photos: Celebrating everything apple

Salmon Arm welcomes the fall harvest with annual Apple Fest

UPDATE: Serial arson suspect enters guilty pleas

William Munton has pleaded guilty to seven charges in relation to a string of fires set in 2014.

Beat the Mondays: Kelowna travel columnist to offer something to daydream about

Meet our new travel columnist. She’s continually on an adventure and now she’s sharing each step.

Battle over sex education in B.C. sparks #SOGIis4Me campaign

Teachers, parents and pastors Tweet support for sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum

Husband of fallen B.C. mountie calls for harsher DUI consequences

Const. Sarah Beckett was killed two years ago in Greater Victoria by convicted drunk driver Kenneth Fenton

Okanagan firefighter victim of theft while on-duty

Volunteer firefighter has wallet lifted from Enderby Fire Hall while out battling a fire

Dunstone brushes off Cotter in Vernon cashspiel

Prestige Hotels & Rersorts Curling Classic

Check your EpiPen packaging for defects before you need it: Health Canada

Agency says the device itself could get stuck inside its holder

Man allegedly gets violent after wrong Tim Hortons order

Staff at a New Westminster location claim he poured his Iced Capp out and hit another customer

Five things to know about the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement

U.S. gets more access to Canadian dairy market, and preserving Chapter 19, are at the top

Walmart fined $20K for contaminated food sold after Fort McMurray wildfire

Food exposed to wildfires could be damaged by unsafe temperatures, smoke, fire retardants, and more

Five NHL players looking to avoid last year’s performance in 2018-19 season

Top of the list is the Chicago Blackhawks’ Jonathan Toews, with 74 games played, 20 goals, 52 points

Most Read