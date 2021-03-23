The National Microbiology Laboratory is shown in Winnipeg, May 19, 2009. The president of the Public Health Agency of Canada has been given until the end of the week to explain why two Canadian government scientists were let go 18 months after being escorted from Canada’s only Level 4 laboratory. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The National Microbiology Laboratory is shown in Winnipeg, May 19, 2009. The president of the Public Health Agency of Canada has been given until the end of the week to explain why two Canadian government scientists were let go 18 months after being escorted from Canada’s only Level 4 laboratory. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

PHAC president given until Friday to explain why two scientists let go

The pair were escorted out of the National Microbiology Laboratory in July 2019

The president of the Public Health Agency of Canada has been given until the end of the week to explain why two Canadian government scientists were let go 18 months after being escorted from Canada’s only Level 4 laboratory.

Iain Stewart came under fire Monday from opposition MPs after he repeatedly refused to explain why PHAC terminated the employment of Dr. Xiangguo Qiu and her husband, Keding Cheng, in January.

Stewart told the special committee on Canada-China relations that he could not provide details due to privacy issues and “security with respect to the investigation” still being conducted by the RCMP.

He would say only that PHAC conducted its own investigation, that it is now completed and the pair are no longer employed by the agency.

“I’m not at liberty to discuss it further,” Stewart said repeatedly.

The pair were escorted out of the National Microbiology Laboratory in July 2019 over what was described as a possible policy breach and administrative matter.

The Winnipeg lab is Canada’s highest-security laboratory, designed to deal safely with deadly contagious germs such as Ebola.

PHAC has said their escorted exit had nothing to do with the fact that four months earlier, Qiu had been responsible for a shipment of Ebola and Henipah viruses to China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology.

But opposition MPs repeatedly tried to link the two events, and to further link it to the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, which first surfaced in China’s Wuhan province.

Dr. Guillaume Poliquin, head of the National Microbiology Laboratory, told the committee that Canada has never transferred any coronaviruses to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Conservative MP Garnett Genuis asked if there has ever been a case in which a Canadian lab fired a scientist over security breaches or the improper transfer of viruses.

He erupted when Stewart replied that he was “not able to answer the question as structured.”

“I’m glad you have a bloody senior office in this country where you’re supposed to account to parliamentarians and the Canadian people. Now answer the damned question,” Genuis said.

“This is such an utter disgrace.”

Liberal MP Peter Fragiskatos interrupted Genuis’ questioning on a point of order, chiding him for badgering the witness and breaching decorum.

But at that point committee chair Geoff Regan briefly lost his Internet connection to the virtual meeting so Genuis, as vice-chair, took over. He dismissed Fragiskatos’ point of order and similarly denied another Liberal MP’s suggestion that the meeting be suspended briefly until the technical issues could be worked out.

Genuis eventually turned over the chair to another MP after New Democrat Jack Harris said it was inappropriate for him to act as chair while continuing his questioning and dealing with points of order about his own conduct.

Stewart later told the committee he was sorry his refusal to provide details was “causing stress and unhappiness. That’s the legal advice I was provided in preparation for this session.”

Bloc Quebecois MP Stephane Bergeron warned Stewart he could be found in contempt of Parliament if he continued to refuse to provide details. If the details are too sensitive to be revealed publicly, Bergeron suggested that they could be provided in confidence to committee members instead.

Stewart said he would consult with legal counsel about that alternative.

Conservative MP John Williamson suggested there’s another reason for Stewart’s refusal to answer questions about the matter “and that is just bureaucratic butt-covering, incompetence, malfeasance in the department.”

The committee eventually agreed to a Genuis motion calling on Stewart to explain to members, in confidence if he wishes, by Friday at 2 p.m. why the two scientists were fired.

Joan Bryden, The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Colorado shooting leaves 10 dead in latest mass tragedy
Next story
RCMP breached policy on collection of online information: audit

Just Posted

Students of the Shuswap Music Festival receive recognition and awards in celebration of their achievements at a previous Gala Concert. (Submitted)
Annual Shuswap Music Festival in Salmon Arm goes virtual

Young musicians will perform over video to be critiqued

People 60 and older in Sicamous and surrounding communities have an opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine earlier than people their age elsewhere in B.C. (File photo)
Sicamous residents 60 and older to receive COVID-19 vaccine early

Residents can book immediately to receive vaccine March 24 to 26 and March 29 to 30

Salmon Arm council voted unanimously March 22 to support Downtown Salmon Arm’s request to open Alexander Plaza from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Fridays beginning in June. (File photo)
Council OKs extending hours for Salmon Arm’s Alexander Plaza

Street to be open to outdoor foot traffic Friday evenings, Saturdays, come June

Missy MacKintosh, founder/CEO with MisMacK Clean Cosmetics, was named a top-five finalist on March 22, 2021 in three of six categories with the Small Business BC Awards. (White Willow Photography)
Salmon Arm entrepreneur adds more honours to her growing stack of awards

MisMacK Clean Cosmetics named a finalist in three categories in B.C.-wide competition

Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
84 new COVID-19 cases, one more death in Interior Health over the weekend

A total of 114 people in the region have died due to the virus since the pandemic began

The wedding of former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, right, and Eileen Park was featured in Vogue Magazine last week. (Mathias Fast photography)
Eileen Park faced ‘avalanche of anti-Asian hate’ after marrying ex-Vancouver mayor

The Korean-American journalist wed Gregor Robertson and relocated to Vancouver

Discussion on a rezoning application for the Royal York Golf Course got heated at Monday’s regular meeting of Armstrong council between one councillor and the city’s chief administrative officer on March 22, 2021. (Morning Star - file photo)
Wright wrong in perceived corruption in golf course application: Armstrong CAO

Bertles says easy for councillor to take ‘Trump-like stance’, make allegations of staff

A view of Revelstoke. (North Columbia Environmental Society)
Jocelyn’s Jottings: The housing market is changing Revelstoke

How many people do you know who have left because they can’t afford to buy a house?

Police stand outside a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Boulder supermarket shooter ID’d as 21-year-old man

The victims ranged in age from 20 to 65, said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold

The Toronto South Detention Centre is shown in Toronto on October 3, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Advocates critique rising jail figures in some provinces after initial COVID-19 fall

Only the federal prison systems and British Columbia’s system continued a decreasing trend over the summer

The concessions stand at a Cineplex movie theatre in Toronto remains closed on July 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Cineplex CEO calls COVID-19 cinema closures in Alberta ‘devastating’ for employees

Ellis Jacob argues that cinemas are a safer form of gathering than other indoor venues

Victoria-Beacon Hill MLA Grace Lore holds her son Asher, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour, in this recent handout image provided by Lore. (Contributed to The Canadian Press)
Victoria MLA’s son, 4, diagnosed with brain tumour; announces step back from duties

She’ll be stepping back to care for her son and family, but will stay on as MLA

Police lights
Man charged for impersonating police after following motorist to bonfire in Prince George

This is one of two incidents in a week’s time involving fake police officers

A five-storey, 60-unit building has been proposed for 8709 Jubilee Rd. E., Summerland. The proposal was the subject of a public hearing on March 22. (Image by GTA Architecture)
Controversial Summerland housing proposal passes third reading

Council gives unanimous support to five-storey, 60-unit development

Most Read