File photo: Olivia-Jean Mitchell, three, enjoys playtime at the Centennial Park in Rutland with her father Darek Mitchell. - Image Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Phase 3 of Centennial Park improvements underway

The Rutland park is funded by the 10-Year Capital Plan

The third phase of improvements to Rutland Centennial Park are now underway.

Additions at the park will include an area for a garden, pathways, bench seating, additional landscaping, and an expanded playground. The work is valued at $500,000 and is expected to be complete in late spring 2019.

“We’re taking another step toward creating a vibrant Rutland Town Centre, adding to the work already completed to improve transportation and public spaces in this growing community,” said Andrew Gibbs, project manager.

“By investing in the continued revitalization of Rutland Centennial Park, we’re improving access to enhanced, inclusive gathering spaces for all ages and abilities.”

This marks the third out of four phases of park improvements, which to date have included development of a new sports field and a new accessible playground. During construction, access will remain open to other sections of the park.

Washrooms, a gathering place and entry featyre will need to be added after phase three is complete.

The City acquired the previously-undeveloped 2.5-hectare park space next to Rutland Centennial Hall in February 2015 and has since transformed the park into a community space that can be used year-round. In June 2015, the federal government announced a $50,000 investment to help construct the $250,000 playground at the park, and total upgrades to date, including phases one through three, total approximately $1.2 million.

