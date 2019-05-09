Phone scam targets Summerland resident

Offer of $7,700 lottery prize raised suspicions

When Heather Golhovits received a call telling her she had won $7,700 in a recent draw, she was suspicious.

The caller had not identified which lottery she had won, and she had not purchased a ticket.

She asked the caller to send her the cheque and hung up.

Then she checked the 876 telephone area code and discovered the prefix is often connected with the Jamaica Lottery Scam. She reported the call to the police.

READ ALSO: Cat-phishing tops list of Better Business Bureau’s 10 scams of 2018

READ ALSO: Avoid scams: How the Canada Revenue Agency will and won’t contact you

Cst. Jacques LeFebvre of the Summerland RCMP detachment said the Jamaica Lottery Scam is one of many telephone scams.

He urges those targeted by this scam to consider before responding.

“If it’s too good to be true, then it’s not true,” he said.

Lottery scam calls often involve telling the targeted person he or she has won a big prize, but must send in money first to pay for a processing fee. This fee is a sign that the prize is not legitimate.

“If you’ve won something, there’s no processing fee,” LeFebvre said.

The calls, despite their telephone area codes, can originate from anywhere in the world, he added.

And while some will avoid the scam because of their suspicions, others have been bilked.

“You’ve got to be very vigilant,” he said. “If you’re thinking it’s too good to be true, before you send any money, contact your local RCMP detachment.”

As for Golhovits, she has not received a large lottery cheque, and is not expecting to see one in the mail any time soon.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Roadside arrest for B.C. man whose ID was stolen two years ago
Next story
Canadians less certain about cannabis in wake of legalization: survey

Just Posted

Robbery, assault of police officer with weapon among several Shuswap charges

Accused faces more than 30 counts ranging from October 2018 to January 2019

VIDEO: Ducks on the road? Waddle they do?

A mom and her five ducklings embarked on a perilous journey to the Salmon Arm wharf

Invasive mussels campaign ramps up for May long weekend

Shuswap organizations encourage residents to speak with boaters from out of province

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Finally feels like summer

Sun and warm temperatures are expected through the weekend.

Worm Couple wins bet by becoming master composters

Blind Bay’s Donald Bourne and Colleen Kohlman complete CSRD program

VIDEO: Takaya, the lone wolf that roams two B.C. islands, spotted on beach

Coastal wolf captured while trotting along beach by Vancouver Island tourism company

Facebook auto-generates videos celebrating extremist images

Video showed anti-Semitic verses, a photo of men carrying jihadi flags as they burn the stars and stripes

Blossom Time Fair to bid farewell after 67th annual event

The final fair will take place May 10

UBC Okanagan engineers look to make donation bins safer

New funding is helping the team retrofit bins

More summertime learning opportunities for teens at Okanagan College

There have been 15 camps added to the offerings

Camelot comes to Kelowna

The Kelowna Actors Studio will present Camelot May 29 to June 16

Berry sisters murder trial: defence draws comparison to unsolved Vancouver Island slashing

Woman attacked in her home less than a kilometre away from Andrew Berry’s apartment

Calling all Okanagan poutine lovers

Smokes Poutinerie Kelowna is looking to crown a champion in speed eating competition

B.C. to release reports on money laundering by organized crime in real estate

This follows last June’s report on dirty money in casinos by former RCMP deputy commissioner Peter German

Most Read