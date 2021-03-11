Phoney $10 used in North Okanagan shop a reminder to check cash

Bill emblazoned with Chinese characters stating its for training purposes

An Armstrong store owner alerted RCMP after a man used a fake $10 bill March 9, 2021. (Nicole Ramsey - Contributed)

A fake $10 bill used in a dollar store is serving as a reminder to businesses across the North Okanagan to double-check currency used by customers.

A man, deemed suspicious by staff, entered Armstrong’s Your Dollar Store with More March 9 around 4:50 p.m.

“He tossed a crinkled $10 bill to her, got his change and hurried out the door,” owner Nicole Ramsey said of the bill emblazoned with Chinese characters. “My staff member then noticed it was a fake $10 bill when he was long gone.”

Incidents involving bills that look similar have been reported across Canada in the past.

The characters translate to read “not to be used as real currency” and indicate the bills are to be used for counting practice, according to a Saskatoon Police report.

The incident was reported to North Okanagan RCMP, complete with footage of the man.

“We want to remind our business owners and their employees to examine and verify any currency that is given to them and to report any suspicious bills to their local RCMP detachment,” media officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

For information on counterfeit prevention, visit bankofcanada.ca.

