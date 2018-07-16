Incredible sight in Okanagan night sky

Vernon resident Martin Impey caputure the new moon in conjunction with the planet Venus

It’s the new moon in conjunction with the planet Venus, and the silhouette of the hill we call the “maid with the flowing hair.” The hill is behind the Vernon Lookout on old Hwy. 97 as seen from across Kalamalka Lake. (Martin Impey/Special to The Morning Star)

Sunday night provided the ultimate night sky experience, thanks to the moon in its waxing crescent phase.

A waxing crescent is the first phase after the new moon and is a great time to see the features of the moon’s surface.

Did you capture any similar photos of the moon this weekend? If so send them to us by clicking the Contact button at the top of the Homepage.

