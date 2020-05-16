PHOTOS: 101-year-old B.C. veteran completes 101 laps, raises nearly $150,000 for charity

John Hillman completed his 101st lap for charity to the sound of applause and bagpipes outside the Carlton House retirement home. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
John Hillman, 101, took a sip of scotch, courtesy of a fellow Carlton House resident, after completing his laps for charity. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
John Hillman, 101, completed his 101st lap for charity on May 16. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
John Hillman took a victory lap after thanking the crowd for supporting his endeavour and helping him raise nearly $150,000 for charity. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
John Hillman, 101, completed his 101st lap for charity on May 16. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
John Hillman toasted the crowd with a sip of scotch, courtesy of a fellow Carlton House resident, after completing his laps for charity. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
John Hillman, 101, completed his 101st lap for charity on May 16. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
A large crowd gathered to watch 101-year-old veteran John Hillman complete his 101st lap for charity on Saturday. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

The Saturday morning rain held off just long enough for 101-year-old Oak Bay resident John Hillman to complete his 101st lap for charity.

The Second World War veteran began his multi-lap march around the courtyard of the Carlton House retirement home on May 4. Hillman pledged to do 101 laps to raise $101,000 for Save the Children, Canada’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.

He was inspired by Capt. Tom Moore of England, who did 100 laps of his garden to raise money for NHS Charities Together that supports hospitals in the U.K. Both veterans were also awarded the Burma Star medal for their service.

READ ALSO: 101-year-old Oak Bay resident doing 101 laps for charity

Hillman surpassed his fundraising goal by May 12 and by the time he completed his last lap, he’d raised nearly $150,000.

On May 16, Carlton House residents, members of the Oak Bay community, military personnel and emergency crews filled the courtyard – while practicing social distancing – to watch the centenarian complete his final six laps. Hillman marched around the courtyard to the sound of applause and bagpipes – courtesy of David Martin, a member of the Greater Victoria Police Pipe Band.

Hillman said he felt like “jumping over the moon” when he saw the crowd that had gathered to cheer him on. He added that the rain stayed away for his last laps thanks to “the angels on his shoulder.”

The crowd whooped and cheered as Hillman rounded the corner for his last lap. Members of the military stood in salute as the veteran passed by and he returned the gesture.

READ ALSO: Hillman hits 95 laps on penultimate day, will hit lap 101 Saturday

Upon completion of the 101 laps, Hillman was ready for a little rest. He sat to watch while local musician Stephanie Greaves serenaded him with songs from the Second World War era. Greaves was honoured to sing for Hillman as she’s known him for many years and wanted to help celebrate his achievement.

Philippe Couveignes, executive director of Carlton House, said staff weren’t worried about Hillman being physically able to complete 101 laps despite his age.

“He’s very independent,” he said, noting that Hillman practiced before starting the official laps by doing 10 laps a day.

Couveignes added that Hillman’s bright personality helped his cause grow.

READ ALSO: Pandemic brings success to Indigenous artist carving COVID masks

After Greaves’ finished her songs, Hillman thanked everyone for supporting his endeavour.

“I was determined to complete [101 laps] whether we made the target or not,” he said. “But we exceeded the target tremendously and I’m so appreciative of the response. You’ve shown such generosity to my cause – I just could not hope for anything more.”

After addressing the crowd, Hillman took a victory lap before toasting his supporters with a few sips of scotch – a gift from a fellow Carlton House resident.

“I knew I could do it and I’ve done it,” he said beaming with pride. “I feel on top of the world.”

Hillman felt he could do a few more laps but said he’d take a rest and maybe even sleep in the next morning.

Hillman’s online fundraiser will remain open until the end of the month. To donate, visit canadahelps.org.

– With files from Travis Paterson.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

charityoak bayVeterans

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pandemic an opportunity for B.C. wineries to reset, reinvent

Just Posted

Snowbirds fly over Shuswap on May 16

The Canadian military demonstration squadron flew low over Salmon Arm.

Shuswap MLA urges people to follow no-travel advice ‘just a few weeks longer’

Greg Kyllo reminded people to avoid non-essential travel over the long weekend

Rail trail project proceeding despite denied government grant

Planning is continuing and the search for construction funds is ongoing.

Boating season time to keep invasive mussels out of Shuswap

Province’s borders being monitored, public check stations available

Letters of gratitude: South Canoe Elementary students give thanks to essential workers

Grade 2/3 students write to health-care workers, truck drivers, cashiers and others

Pandemic an opportunity for B.C. wineries to reset, reinvent

What could wineries look like this summer? That’s what the BC Wine Institute is working on

Shuswap potter returns to kiln to create 500 bowls for food bank

Mud, Sweat and Tears’ Bruce Nyeste thrilled by successful sale of initial run

PHOTOS: 101-year-old B.C. veteran completes 101 laps, raises nearly $150,000 for charity

‘I knew I could do it and I’ve done it,’ centenarian says

Overdoses ‘sadly normalized’ in British Columbia: addictions minister

B.C. was starting to see a drop in overdose-related deaths by the end of 2019

‘Risk is greatest in groups, indoors’: B.C. sees 21 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Of those battling the virus, 49 are in hospital

BC Conservation Officers to patrol recreation sites over long weekend

COs will be monitoring sites for compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines and day-use-only rule

Social distancing – Princeton B.C. style

Morning coffee club takes the party outside and continues to support favorite cafe

Unexploded Second World War ordnance discovered near Vernon

The device was found in the Cosens Bay area, a former testing area for mortar rounds

Princeton is getting back to business

Princeton, along with the rest of British Columbia, is getting back to… Continue reading

Most Read