PHOTOS: B.C. pier crumbles under massive waves, winds

One person who was stranded on the structure had to be rescued by helicopter

Dozens of people watched from the shoreline in White Rock on Thursday as a massive storm broke the city’s iconic pier into two.

One person was stranded on the far side of the pier and had to be rescued by helicopter.

READ MORE: White Rock pier destroyed by storm

Here are some of the photos taken by Black Press Media reporters and readers:

 

Search and Rescue working to grab the person trapped on the end of the pier. (Sheila LaRose/Twitter)

(Black Press Media)

(Black Press Media)

(John Worobec/Twitter)

Ahead of the waves wreaking havoc on the pier, several boats were docked. (Black Press Media)

Previous story
Canada Post declares operations back to normal just days before Christmas

Just Posted

B.C. referendum rejects proportional representation

Voters support first-past-the-post by 61.3 per cent

Spirit of Christmas shared in lights

Salmon Arm resident Terry Bonar’s 2320 1st Ave NE holiday light display a must-see

Former Salmon Arm resident tells of breast implant danger

Karissa Pukas wants women to be fully informed regarding plastic surgery

Prospective Downtown Activity Centre owners plan to keep it as community centre

Parmjit and Kulwinder Chahal seek new tenants, hope to house child-care centre

Rare sighting draws excited birdwatchers to the Shuswap

The fieldfare, a member of the thrush family, might have made its way to B.C. from Russia

UPDATED: Man rescued after B.C. city’s pier breaks up in wind storm

Search and rescue crews were deployed to rescue person stuck in White Rock storm

PHOTOS: B.C. pier crumbles under massive waves, winds

One person who was stranded on the structure had to be rescued by helicopter

From streaks to seats: What to watch for at the world junior hockey championship

Some of the world’s best young hockey talents go head-to-head in Victoria and Vancouver next week

Canada Post declares operations back to normal just days before Christmas

Vancouver operations caught up on backlog of parcels that had built up at main western sorting plant

Bovine TB back on radar after slaughtered B.C. cow tests positive

Animal was processed at Alberta facility last month but didn’t enter food chain

One person dead after tree falls on them in B.C. storm

Roads closed, trees down, no estimated time for power to be restored

Salmon Arm Skating Club dazzles audience with Christmas show

Full suite of skating club talent on display in annual performance

Tennessee Walker plays Vernon Saturday

Canadian country trio at The Kal Dec. 22

More than 300,000 without power at one point due to B.C. wind storm

Most of the outages are in the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island

Most Read