PHOTOS: B.C. pier crumbles under massive waves, winds

One person who was stranded on the structure had to be rescued by helicopter

Dozens of people watched from the shoreline in White Rock on Thursday as a massive storm broke the city’s iconic pier into two.

One person was stranded on the far side of the pier and had to be rescued by helicopter.

SUCCESS! Cheers from the crowd as Tsawwassen man, 42, rescued from White Rock pier. He walked to the ambulance with a HUGE smile. I'm assuming they're taking him to Peace Arch Hospital to get checked out — Aaron Hinks (@aaron_hinks) December 20, 2018

READ MORE: White Rock pier destroyed by storm

Here are some of the photos taken by Black Press Media reporters and readers:

Search and Rescue working to grab the person trapped on the end of the pier. (Sheila LaRose/Twitter)

(Black Press Media)

(Black Press Media)