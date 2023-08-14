PHOTOS: Burton Cummings rocks the lake in Kelowna

Burton Cummings closed out Rock the Lake festival on Aug. 13. (Kenny Tai Photography)
Burton Cummings closed out Rock the Lake festival on Aug. 13. (Kenny Tai Photography)
Thousands attended the Rock the Lake music festival over the weekend of Aug. 11-13. (Kenny Tai Photography)
Thousands attended the Rock the Lake music festival over the weekend of Aug. 11-13. (Caity Henry/Capital News)
Thousands attended the Rock the Lake music festival over the weekend of Aug. 11-13. (Kenny Tai Photography)
Thousands attended the Rock the Lake music festival over the weekend of Aug. 11-13. (Christine Esovoloff/Capital News)

Downtown Kelowna was rockin’ with some heavy-hitting acts at Prospera Place last weekend.

The Rock the Lake music festival brought the tunes to the arena’s parking lot from Aug. 11-13, with acts like Finger Eleven, Death From Above 1979, Big Wreck and more.

It all culminated in a performance from Canadian music legend Burton Cummings.

