PHOTOS: Community gathered for Sicamous Remembrance Day ceremony

Sicamous veteran Al Stevens gestures for the crowd to finish the Act of Remembrance recitation at the Sicamous Legion Remembrance Day ceremony, Nov. 11. (Rebecca Willson- Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous RCMP, fire fighters, and other first responders march with Legion members in Sicamous Remembrance Day ceremony, Nov. 11. (Rebecca Willson- Eagle Valley News)
A reading of 'In Flanders' Fields" at the Sicamous Remembrance Day ceremony, Nov. 11. (Rebecca Willson- Eagle Valley News)
Veteran Al Stevens salutes the march at the Sicamous Remembrance Day ceremony, Nov. 11. (Rebecca Willson- Eagle Valley News)
Newly-appointed Sicamous mayor Colleen Anderson lays a wreath at the Sicamous Remembrance Day ceremony, Nov. 11. (Rebecca Willson- Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous minor hockey players lay a wreath at the Sicamous Remembrance Day ceremony, Nov. 11. (Rebecca Willson- Eagle Valley News)
People pay respects at the Sicamous Legion cenotaph memorial, Nov. 11. (Rebecca Willson- Eagle Valley News)
A woman places her poppy on the Sicamous Legion cenotaph memorial after the Remembrance Day ceremony, Nov. 11. (Rebecca Willson- Eagle Valley News)

Sicamous community members gathered at the Legion cenotaph memorial to remember and celebrate those who have served, and continue to serve, our country.

The Legion put on a potluck luncheon after the ceremony ended, and the community was able to celebrate together in-person again after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

Local veteran Al Stevens’ speech lamented the current global climate concerning the war in Ukraine and emphasized how wartime measures equalize everybody involved.

READ MORE: ‘Nobody was special’: Sicamous veteran reflects on duty, Canadian peacekeeping missions

“You don’t have to want a war to have to have to fight a war,” said Stevens.

Newly-appointed Sicamous mayor Colleen Anderson was in attendance, laying a wreath after being sworn into council on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

READ MORE: Remembrance Day: Sicamous veteran recounts ‘peace-making’ mission in Cyprus

