PHOTOS: Eagle River Secondary graduates celebrate under the stars in Enderby

Pam Gretzinger, a teacher at Eagle River Secondary, speaks as graduate Raegen Starkell’s photo is on the drive-in screen on June 17, 2021 in Enderby. (Contributed) An Eagle River Secondary grad sign, done in the style of the classic Hollywood sign, on June 17, 2021 in Enderby. (Contributed) Eagle River Secondary teacher Ryan Meise provided musical entertainment on June 17, 2021 in Enderby. (Contributed)

Eagle River Secondary students’ drive to succeed was recently recognized at an outdoor ceremony.

On June 17, Eagle River Secondary Grade 12 students attended Enderby’s Starlight Drive-In for the premiere of a blockbuster film: their graduation movie.

The movie, filmed on May 27, featured students walking across the stage to receive their diplomas and share their plans for the future.

Read more: Eagle River Secondary graduating class of 2021 begins celebrations in Sicamous

The movie also featured special guests, such as School District 83 Trustee Quentin Bruns and North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold.

Before they went to the drive-in, students met up at Eagle River Secondary’s parking lot at 4:00 p.m. to paint parking spaces.

Eagle River’s principal, Mark Marino, said “There were some creative and unique designs; it’s a tradition at our school.”

After the annual parking lot painting, there was a grad dinner for students at the school. Then it was time to head to the drive-in.

On June 21, students went on a field trip to Revelstoke to round out their year.

Read more: Canadian rock legend, activist Gord Downie inspires Sicamous mural

@roman_reports

zachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Graduation 2021Shuswap