PHOTOS: Eagle River Secondary graduates celebrate under the stars in Enderby

Eagle River Secondary students’ drive to succeed was recently recognized at an outdoor ceremony.
On June 17, Eagle River Secondary Grade 12 students attended Enderby’s Starlight Drive-In for the premiere of a blockbuster film: their graduation movie.
The movie, filmed on May 27, featured students walking across the stage to receive their diplomas and share their plans for the future.
The movie also featured special guests, such as School District 83 Trustee Quentin Bruns and North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold.
Before they went to the drive-in, students met up at Eagle River Secondary’s parking lot at 4:00 p.m. to paint parking spaces.
Eagle River’s principal, Mark Marino, said “There were some creative and unique designs; it’s a tradition at our school.”
After the annual parking lot painting, there was a grad dinner for students at the school. Then it was time to head to the drive-in.
On June 21, students went on a field trip to Revelstoke to round out their year.
