Emcon Services on the Trans Canada Highway near Three Valley Gap, clearing an avalanche deposit. (Emcon photo)

With the heavy snowfall Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, Emcon Services was busy at work on the highways.

They even brought in more equipment to help with the job.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Revelstoke celebrates 2020 with a snow day

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.