Photos: Fire rips through Penticton Toyota dealership

The fire at the Penticton Toyota dealership was visible from the surrounding area earlier on May 11. (Stephanie Lawrence - Facebook)The fire at the Penticton Toyota dealership was visible from the surrounding area earlier on May 11. (Stephanie Lawrence - Facebook)
The fire at the Penticton Toyota dealership was visible from the surrounding area earlier on May 11. (Twitter)The fire at the Penticton Toyota dealership was visible from the surrounding area earlier on May 11. (Twitter)
A blaze broke out at the Penticton Toyota dealership about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters arrived on the scene as plumes of smoke could be seen billowing into the air.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

As crews remain on scene mopping up the fire traffic along Skaha Lake Road between Brandon Avenue and Kinney Avenue is currently closed.

The full extent of the damage to the dealership is not currently known.

