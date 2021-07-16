PHOTOS: Hundreds gather for vigil for Kelowna crane collapse victims

The site of the vigil, prior to its commencement. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) Photos of the five victims of the crane collapse in downtown Kelowna on July 12 - Eric Stemmer, Jared Zook, Brad Zawislak, Cailen Vilness and Patrick Stemmer. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) Attendants comfort one another. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) The crowd sings Amazing Grace together. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) An attendant makes a heart shape with their hands. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) A member of the North Okanagan Labour Council pauses during the vigil. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) Hundreds of people of all ages and backgrounds were in attendence. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) People leave down flowers at the vigil site. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) A youth leaves a bouquet of flowers at the vigil site. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) Chris Vilness, the father of 23-year-old Cailen Vilness, brushes a photo of his son at the vigil site. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Friends and family members of the five men who died when a crane collapsed in downtown Kelowna on Monday (July 12) were joined by hundreds of people for a vigil that was hosted Friday evening near the site of the collapse.

In addition to kin and loved ones, city council members, tradesmen and everyday residents took to the podium at the intersection of St. Paul Street and Bernard Avenue to honour and pay their respects to Cailen Vilness, Jared Zook, Brad Zawislak, and brothers Eric and Patrick Stemmer.

All five died after a crane that was being dismantled collapsed at the construction site of the Brooklyn building on Bernard Avenue Monday morning.

During the vigil, a two-minute moment of silence was held for the men. At one point, the crowd sang Amazing Grace together.

Safety vests, candles and tribute t-shirts were distributed to members of the crowd. Many in attendance wore their own safety vests and t-shirts to the vigil, which was organized by the North Okanagan Labour Council.

More to come.

READ MORE: Here’s what we know about the five men killed in Kelowna crane collapse

READ MORE: 5th victim from Kelowna crane collapse identified

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Crane CollapseOkanaganPhoto Galleries