PHOTOS: More than 100 gather to form Kelowna convoy for Kamloops 215

Crystal Gabriel writes a message that reads “Every child matters 215” on a truck at Kelowna’s Chevron Commercial Cardlock on Saturday morning (June 5). One of three convoys was formed here, with all eventually heading towards the site of the former Kamloops Residential School that same day. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)Crystal Gabriel writes a message that reads “Every child matters 215” on a truck at Kelowna’s Chevron Commercial Cardlock on Saturday morning (June 5). One of three convoys was formed here, with all eventually heading towards the site of the former Kamloops Residential School that same day. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Orange hand prints cover a car at Kelowna’s Chevron Commercial Cardlock on Saturday morning (June 5). One of three convoys was formed here, with all eventually heading towards the site of the former Kamloops Residential School that same day. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)Orange hand prints cover a car at Kelowna’s Chevron Commercial Cardlock on Saturday morning (June 5). One of three convoys was formed here, with all eventually heading towards the site of the former Kamloops Residential School that same day. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Children’s shoes line the dashboard of a truck at Kelowna’s Chevron Commercial Cardlock on Saturday morning (June 5). One of three convoys was formed here, with all eventually heading towards the site of the former Kamloops Residential School that same day. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)Children’s shoes line the dashboard of a truck at Kelowna’s Chevron Commercial Cardlock on Saturday morning (June 5). One of three convoys was formed here, with all eventually heading towards the site of the former Kamloops Residential School that same day. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
A trucker gets creative with their message at Kelowna’s Chevron Commercial Cardlock on Saturday morning (June 5). One of three convoys was formed here, with all eventually heading towards the site of the former Kamloops Residential School that same day. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)A trucker gets creative with their message at Kelowna’s Chevron Commercial Cardlock on Saturday morning (June 5). One of three convoys was formed here, with all eventually heading towards the site of the former Kamloops Residential School that same day. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
“Every child matters” could be found on many of the trucks at Kelowna’s Chevron Commercial Cardlock on Saturday morning (June 5). One of three convoys was formed here, with all eventually heading towards the site of the former Kamloops Residential School that same day. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)“Every child matters” could be found on many of the trucks at Kelowna’s Chevron Commercial Cardlock on Saturday morning (June 5). One of three convoys was formed here, with all eventually heading towards the site of the former Kamloops Residential School that same day. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
A truck with a heart is stationed at Kelowna’s Chevron Commercial Cardlock on Saturday morning (June 5). One of three convoys was formed here, with all eventually heading towards the site of the former Kamloops Residential School that same day. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)A truck with a heart is stationed at Kelowna’s Chevron Commercial Cardlock on Saturday morning (June 5). One of three convoys was formed here, with all eventually heading towards the site of the former Kamloops Residential School that same day. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Orange hand prints cover the back of a truck at Kelowna’s Chevron Commercial Cardlock on Saturday morning (June 5). One of three convoys was formed here, with all eventually heading towards the site of the former Kamloops Residential School that same day. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)Orange hand prints cover the back of a truck at Kelowna’s Chevron Commercial Cardlock on Saturday morning (June 5). One of three convoys was formed here, with all eventually heading towards the site of the former Kamloops Residential School that same day. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
A man records trucks as they pull out of Kelowna’s Chevron Commercial Cardlock on Saturday morning (June 5). One of three convoys was formed here, with all eventually heading towards the site of the former Kamloops Residential School that same day. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)A man records trucks as they pull out of Kelowna’s Chevron Commercial Cardlock on Saturday morning (June 5). One of three convoys was formed here, with all eventually heading towards the site of the former Kamloops Residential School that same day. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

More than 100 people gathered at Kelowna’s Chevron Commercial Cardlock Saturday morning (June 5) to form one of three convoys that eventually headed towards the site of the former Kamloops Residential School.

The event was a display of solidarity for the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were recently discovered in an unmarked grave at that very site.

Mike Otto, a Kelowna-based independent truck driver and the head organizer for the We Stand for Solidarity Convoy 215+ group, said that nearly 400 trucks in total were participating in the event, with other convoys launching from Merrit and Williams Lake that same morning.

“This idea came up on Monday, after seeing the news about the Kamloops tragedy. I put the word out and within a matter of hours, we had a tremendous response,” said Otto. “I don’t know how many people emailed, called and texted. It’s just incredible.”

At the site of the Kelowna convoy start point, drivers wrote a variety of messages on their trucks, such as “Every Child Matters,” while some left children’s shoes on their dashboards and others covered their vehicles with orange handprints.

The Vernon School District deployed four busses at the launch of the Kelowna start point, while Central Okanagan School District issued one.

Otto said that he wasn’t expecting this response when he first shared the idea online.

“This all started with one post on Facebook. It just spread. It’s unbelievable, the amount of people and support we’re getting here today,” he said.

He added that he was compelled to organize the event to help give Indigenous people a voice and to raise awareness about the residential school system.

“We can’t sweep this under the rug anymore — something needs to be done. We need to call our government into action. Cut through all the red tape, make sure we hold the people that did this responsible, answer for their mistakes,” he said.

Going forward, he said that the plan is to host the convoy event every year during the first week of June.

“It’s just a horrific, horrific thing that has been done for many years to Indigenous people. I’m hoping today — by the looks of it — we’re going to get that point across,” he said.

READ MORE: B.C. trucker organizing convoy to site of former Kamloops residential school

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Hundreds gather at Kelowna tribute in honour of Kamloops 215

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Searchers recover body of woman who crashed into river near Keremeos
Next story
Upgrades planned for two Salmon Arm playgrounds

Just Posted

Willow’s owner, April Levasseur, shortly after closing time on June 2 in Sicamous. (Zachary Roman - Eagle Valley News)
Entrepreneur takes root on Sicamous’ Main Street with women’s clothing boutique

April Levasseur owned her own architectural design business before opening Willow

Township of Spallumcheen’s Caravan Farm Theatre, now in its 43rd season, has a bold new season full of meaningful, varied content ahead. (Photo by Jamie King)
North Okanagan outdoor theatre plans vibrant, varied season

Caravan Farm Theatre in Spallumcheen to deliver meaningful content in 43rd year of operation

Visual representations of the new play equipment that’s set to come to two parks in Salmon Arm in 2021. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Upgrades planned for two Salmon Arm playgrounds

Equipment at Canoe Beach and Raven Community Park to be replaced this year

Travis Heward, left, and Dylan Allen, right, winners of most improved awards on June 5, 2021. (Zachary Roman-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm minor hockey players recognized for achievements over past hockey season

Medals were given out to the most sportsmanlike, most improved and most dedicated players

North Okanagan-Shuswap Crime Stoppers raised $2,000 at its Shredathon fundraiser in Vernon Saturday, June 5, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Crime Stoppers Shredathon raises funds for tips in Vernon, Salmon Arm

How many sensitive files were safely shredded this year? Enough to raise nearly $4K

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

FILE – A B.C. Ferries vessel passes Bowen Island while traveling on Howe Sound from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale, B.C., on Friday, April 23, 2021. A BC Ferries passenger was recovered from the waters near Bowen Island after going overboard Sunday, after another passenger witnessed them fall off the ferry mid-afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Ferries passenger goes overboard, recovered near Bowen Island

The person’s condition is unknown

Two individuals were located inside a vehicle which was eventually stopped by police. One adult male and one child, believed to be under the age of 12 years old, were taken to hospital. (File photo)
Child, man injured after gunshots exchanged during police chase near Merritt: RCMP

The child was in the vehicle alleged to be fleeing from police after stolen property investigation

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) makes a glove save during first period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets, in Montreal, Sunday, June 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Montreal Canadiens a win away from NHL semifinals after 5-1 victory over Winnipeg

Habs can sweep aside Jets with victory Monday

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, B.C., on Friday, June 4, 2021. Widespread shock at the discovery of what’s believed to be the buried remains of 215 Indigenous children has highlighted the pervasive ignorance among many Canadians of one of the most sordid, and as yet incomplete, chapters in Canada’s national story, experts and observers say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Convenient ignorance:’ Canadians’ knowledge of residential schools woefully lacking

Some see the collective shudder at the grim find in B.C. as evidence of a tipping point towards change

Back by popular demand for the summer is Spallumcheen’s Historic O’Keefe Ranch’s Yoga With Goats program. (Contributed)
Okanagan yoga going to the goats

Furry four-legged creatures take part in one-hour yoga lessons with you at Spallumcheen’s O’Keefe Ranch this summer

Spidermen doing the Penticton beer run in 2019. (Facebook)
Penticton Beer Run set for this month

8 beer stops, 5 eateries and 10 km of scenic Penticton on June 19

Lightning struck this tree near a home in Oliver Saturday, June 5, 2021. (Facebook)
Lightning catches tree on fire near Oliver home

Resident thanked the fire department for quick action, saying the boom probably heard from town

People wait in line for a COVID-19 vaccination shot in Montreal, Saturday, June 5, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Weekend brings lower COVID-19 counts across much of Canada

Ontario logged 663 new cases on Sunday, the lowest figure seen since Oct. 18

Most Read