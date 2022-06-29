PHOTOS: Mother dog leads SPCA officials to newborn pups at Agassiz property

New mom Dallas certainly has her paws full, and she could use a hand.

Dallas is a four-year-old pit bull cross who appeared to have been abandoned and left to fend for herself on a property near Agassiz, where she gave birth to nine puppies.

B.C. SPCA spokesperson Eileen Drever stated Dallas immediately met an animal protection officer at the property, leading the officer through 500 feet of thick brush, where the officer discovered a den the new mother created for her puppies. The officer put the puppies in a small crate and hiked back out to the road with Dallas close behind. Dallas and her puppies were transported to the B.C. SPCA in Chilliwack.

“We would never have found these puppies if Dallas hadn’t led us there,” Drever stated. “She is an amazing mom who knew her puppies needed help.”

It was later discovered that Dallas belonged to the property owner, who believed the dog had been a victim of predators after she’d disappeared. Drever said the owner voluntarily surrendered Dallas, knowing he couldn’t provide for Dallas and all the puppies.

Veterinarians indicated Dallas was underweight and placed her on a feeding program to get her weight back to normal. The puppies are healthy, and Dallas and her litter are in a foster home.

“Dallas is a very friendly, remarkable dog who will be available for adoption once her puppies are ready to leave her and she has been spayed,” Drever stated. “The puppies will be available for adoption in approximately six to seven weeks.”

For updates on Dallas and her puppies, visit spca.bc.ca/adopt.

