Conservation officer gets porcupine to safety (BC COS/Twitter)

PHOTOS: Prickly porcupine rescued after hitchhiking down Coquihalla Highway

BC Conservation Officer Service members were able to grab the porcupine and move it to safety

No animal is too small, too quick – or too spiky – for B.C. conservation officers to step in and lend a hand to a critter in need.

Recently, members of the BC Conservation Officer Service rescued a porcupine that found itself stuck alongside the meridian seperating traffic on the Coqihalla Highway.

“It was stuck between the dividers attracting much attention and posing a risk to itself and traffic,” the service tweeted Tuesday.

An officer, with an animal control pole in hand, was able to catch the prickly pal and safely return it to the woods a short ways away.

Conservation officers uses animal control pole to help the little guy stuck in the middle of the highway (BC COS/Twitter)

