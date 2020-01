The line-up for the upper gondola at Revelstoke Mountain Resort around 11 a.m. (Jake Tweed via Instagram) Vehicle needed to be dug out. (Lisa Beattie photo) Some didn’t have power when they woke up.(Lynette Shepherd photo) Gnorm, the powder gnome at Revelstoke Mountain Resort, was completely buried. This is a shot of him around 10 a.m. Jan. 1, 2020. People were out with their snowblowers. (Melinda Ward Boruch photo) Jennifer Scott skied to work. (Submitted) Vehicles got stuck. (Bob Frederickson photo) Snow accumulated in all sorts of places. (Janette Wheeler photo) An alleyway snowman between Telus and RBC. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Around 2 p.m. giant snowflakes continued to fall. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) The heavy snowfall also caused snow piles to slide off of houses. (Tegan Dean photo via Instagram) Those in basements could barely see out of their window. (Photo by Megan Moore via Instagram) A nice day up at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Myles Williamson photo) Dogs could get lost in the snow. (Becca Duthie photo) Roofs needed to be shovelled. The duo jumped into the snow when they were done. (Lucie Bergeron) An enjoyable snow day for many. (Tammy MacDonald Vansickle photo) Lot’s of shovelling needed to be done. (Holly Colwell photo) The Big Eddy Bridge after the Dec. 31 snowstorm. (Naomi Alm photo)

A winter storm blew threw southeast B.C. on Dec. 31, residents of Revelstoke woke to find more than 20 cm of fresh snow on Jan.1, 2020.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort reported that they had 38 cm of powder in the last 24 hours.

The Trans Canada was closed to the east until approximately 4 p.m. and to the west until 5 p.m. for avalanche control activities.

@JDoll_Revy

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.