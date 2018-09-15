PHOTOS: Severe rain, hail forces evacuation of B.C. homeless camp, flooding

Maple Ridge streets flooded, part of mall roof collapses.

Severe rains and hail brought flooding to Maple Ridge streets on Friday evening, and the homeless camp had to be evacuated.

The road leading Anita Tent City in downtown Maple Ridge, 223rd Street, looked like a river minutes after the storm cell hit, around 4 p.m.

Maple Ridge Mayor Nicole Read wrote on the Anita Place Tent City Facebook page that the city had deployed its emergency response protocols to ensure life safety at the camp.

According to another report, tent city residents were taken to either the gym at the Leisure Centre or the Greg Moore Youth Centre.

Environment Canada issued a severe weather warning for Maple Ridge, Coquitlam, Surrey and Langley earlier in the day.

A thunderstorm hit the Lower Mainland, snarling rush-hour traffic and rain and hail flooded Maple Ridge streets.

According to reports, part of the roof at Valley Fair Mall collapsed. A seniors’ home was flooded, as were many roads, submerging vehicles up to their wheel wheels.

 

Flooding in Maple Ridge near the Haney Bypass on Friday evening after a severe storm. (Contributed)

Previous story
Maverick MP Maxime Bernier says racists have no place in his party
Next story
Man killed in shootout with B.C. RCMP, watchdog investigating

Just Posted

Shuswap salmon subject of symposium

Event to combine Indigenous and scientific perspectives on the fish

Update: List of candidates in Shuswap municipal elections broadens

Nominations closed at 4 p.m. Sept. 14

Update: Drug for young Shuswap girl with cancer to be made available

Salmon Arm family is grateful for the drug geneticists believe could help, but hope it arrives soon

Summerland Steam to face Chase Heat

Game is Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Chase — Art Holding Memorial Arena

Fight invasive species with the Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society

AGM coming up Sept. 25 in Sicamous

Maverick MP Maxime Bernier says racists have no place in his party

Bernier’s defended his new party which is gaining support from a fringe political group

Postal workers table counter demands as strike looms at Canada Post

On Sept. 26, postal workers will be in legal strike position; Canada Post could lock out employees

Have a date but you’re a messy eater? Here are a few places you can go

Enjoy Kelowna’s finest dining, while avoiding a mess

Canadian military drawing up plans for extending Iraq military mission

Even with an extension, peace and stability appear a long way off for many Iraqis

Man killed in shootout with B.C. RCMP, watchdog investigating

B.C.’s police watchdog investigating incident Friday in rural area south of Rose Hill in Kamloops

PHOTOS: Severe rain, hail forces evacuation of B.C. homeless camp, flooding

Maple Ridge streets flooded, part of mall roof collapses.

Women Who Wine to hold fundraiser

Community Giving Event set for Sept. 19

Searching offers unique mystery based in social media

Film shows at the Salmar Classic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. from Sept. 14 to Sept. 20

Column: Benefits of Salmon Arm Fair ageless

The View From Here/Martha Wickett

Most Read