PHOTOS: Thrill the World Kelowna returns

Around 40 students from the Studio 9 Independent School of the Arts gathered at Stuart Park and danced to Michael Jackson's Thriller for Kelowna's 2021 Thrill the World event on Oct. 30. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

After having no public performance last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Thrill the World Kelowna returned on Saturday (Oct. 30), which saw around 40 students from the Studio 9 Independent School of the Arts gather at Stuart Park and dance to Michael Jackson’s Thriller.

At 3 p.m. sharp, the music kicked off and the costumed students, whose grade levels ranged from kindergarten to grade seven, began to show off their own version of Jackson’s dance routine from the Thriller’s music video.

“We’ve been doing videotaped performances for a year and half. To be able to have them come out live and perform is amazing,” said Michael Guzzi, the CEO of Studio 9.

Guzzi said that this was the seventh or eighth year that the school has participated in Thrill the World, a Halloween dance event that sees registered cities from around the globe dance to Thriller at the same time, all the while raising funds for charities.

“They set the day, they set the time and then we dance at that date and time,” he said.

In past years, he said that middle school students would lead the event. But it was the little children this year who took over this year’s dance, who had been preparing for the event since September.

“The little guys — we have a lot of new students this year — they were amazing,” he said.

The event, he said, is all about having fun.

“That experience of getting out in front of people, people standing around watching you – that’s a big deal. You gotta get out there and dance in front of people you don’t know,” he said.

“For the little guys, it’s like stardom. As long as they had fun, that’s all that counts.”

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

