Picking favourites: Residents asked to weigh in on which projects Salmon Arm should prioritize

Survey for city’s strategic plan asks residents to designate projects as short, medium or long-term

A new pool for Salmon Arm is just one of many projects, recreation and otherwise, included in a survey intended to help guide completion of the city’s strategic plan. (File photo)

What projects do you think should be priorities for the City of Salmon Arm over the next decade?

The city is currently conducting a resident survey to guide its 2022 strategic plan and wants to know which projects you think should be tackled first.

The survey divides projects into five categories: transportation; utilities; corporate services and administration; parks, recreation and trails; and community planning.

Survey participants are asked to choose, for each project listed in each category, whether the project should be a short, medium or long-term priority. Short-term is listed as 2023 to 2025, medium-term is 2026 to 2028 and long-term is from 2029 to 2031.

A couple of projects under transportation, for example, are the 4th Avenue Connector and Lakeshore Road improvements.

Under parks, recreation and trails, project choices include: the Blackburn Park roadway upgrade and baseball diamonds, and the recreation centre retrofit (new pool).

Read more: Salmon Arm pool/rec centre design puts price at more than $45 million

For the community planning category, three of the projects listed include: urban Indigenous strategy/truth and reconciliation; climate action initiatives; and a food and urban agricultural plan.

The previous strategic plan was completed in 2013 and helped establish project priorities for council and staff, beyond day-to-day operations. Of the 25 projects included in the plan, the city stated 24 are either complete, in progress or have been partly addressed.

If you have other projects you think should be part of the city’s strategic plan, you can add them in the comments section of the survey or contact city staff or council directly.

The link to the survey is https://arcg.is/1aCK0S. It provides information on each project as well as the survey itself.

The survey closes Sunday, April 17.

Staff and council will review the feedback. Adoption of the updated corporate strategic plan by council is planned for the spring or summer of 2022.

Read more: Design for Auto Road Connector in Salmon Arm to include closing Shoemaker Hill

Read more: Two-way Lakeshore plus multi-use path gets Salmon Arm council’s nod

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Ideas for projects – can put in comments or contact staff directly.

Descriptions of projects before you get to survey

Financial planningSalmon Arm council