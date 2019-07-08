Pickup truck collides with residence in hit and run

RCMP Report: Salmon Arm police respond to report of theft, two collisions

Police are investigating a hit and run that resulted in property damage at a residence on 40th Street NE.

On Saturday, July 6, Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a report of the hit and run. Staff Sgt. West reports the driver of a pickup truck “failed to negotiate an intersection at that location, crashed through a cement barricade and then hit a residence at that location.” The driver then reversed the truck, hitting other property before fleeing the area.

West said the occupants of the residence were not harmed.

Theft from vehicle

A bicycle, laptop and tools were stolen from a vehicle and residence on 37th Street SE in Salmon Arm.

Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West says police responded to a report of a theft from a vehicle and theft of a $1,000 bicycle on Friday, July 5. He said a laptop and tools were taken from an unlocked vehicle, while the bicycle was stolen from beside the residence.

The bicycle is described as a black Rocky Mountain downhill bike. The laptop is an HP, and was contained in a black bag at the time of the theft.

Anyone with any information about this incident or the whereabouts of the stolen item is asked to call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Collisions

On Friday, July 5, Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision along 10th Avenue SE at 6th Street SE. A vehicle had left the road at that location. The driver and passenger were unharmed.

In another incident, police and ambulance responded to a two-vehicle collision in the 6000 block of Park Hill Road in Salmon Arm. Officers found a motorcycle had crossed the centre line and hit a Ford truck head on.

“Thankfully, the rider of the motorcycle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the driver of the truck was relatively unharmed,” said Staff Sgt. Scott West.

