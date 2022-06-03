Oliver Fire Department. (Submitted photo)

Oliver Fire Department. (Submitted photo)

Pickup truck destroyed in suspicious Oliver fire

Crews responded just before 4 a.m. on Friday, June 3

An overnight fire that destroyed a parked pickup truck in Oliver is being called suspicious on Friday morning.

Crews responded to the blaze just before 4 a.m. at Fairview Road and Dividend Street on June 3, arriving to the scene of a truck “fully involved,” according to Rob Graham from the Oliver Fire Department.

Members from the department were on scene for about 30 to 40 minutes.

The fire has been called suspicious based on the time of day.

An investigation is expected to follow.

READ MORE: One dead after fire destroys mobile home in Oliver

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireNewsOkanagan

Previous story
2.5-gram threshold for decriminalized drugs ‘a floor not a ceiling,’ B.C. minister pledges
Next story
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Okanagan

Just Posted

Liana and Randy Yates dance along to the music at the Wednesday on the Wharf concert on Wednesday, July 31, 2020. (File photo)
Lively lineup in store for return of Salmon Arm’s Wednesday on the Wharf concert series

An evacuation alert was issued for residences in the Sicamous Mobile Home Park on Friday, June 3, 2022. (CSRD image)
Evacuation alert issued for Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park

RCMP are searching for information from May 29/30 on a 2000 white two-door, one-ton, Chevrolet flat-deck pickup truck. (Contributed)
Man charged in homicide on Okanagan Indian Band

A high streamflow advisory was issued for the Salmon River by the B.C. River Forecast Centre on June 2. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
High streamflow advisory issued for Salmon River, thunderstorm expected for Shuswap