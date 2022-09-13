Pickup truck driver fined following Highway 1 collision with semi in Sicamous

A pickup driver was fined following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 1 in Sicamous on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (File photo)

A driver was transported to hospital with leg injuries following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 1 in Sicamous.

At 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, Sicamous RCMP and BC Ambulance paramedics responded to the collision involving a semi truck and a pickup truck on the highway near Kerr Road.

Sgt. Murray McNeil said the driver of the westbound pickup crossed double solid yellow lines and into the path of the eastbound semi.

“The driver of the semi took evasive action, steering toward the eastbound ditch before the pick up truck collided with him,” said McNeil, adding the driver of the pickup was pinned in the wreckage and required extraction.

“He was issued a ticket for driving without due care and attention and transported to Shuswap Lake Hospital with injuries to his leg. “The driver of the semi truck was not injured.”

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

RCMPSicamous