Picnic tables add to outdoor dining around Vernon

Although indoor dining is back, increased opportunities for outdoor dining are coming to town.

The City of Vernon is activating outdoor spaces downtown with permanent picnic tables.

“It will certainly outlast the pandemic and help with the infrastructure needed to help with an outdoor life,” Coun. Scott Anderson said.

Five tables, plus concrete pads, are planned for Cenotaph Park, Spirit Square, Harmony Park (musical apple park behind Eatology) and city hall, at a price tag of $32,500.

There will also be the opportunity for memorial naming on the tables, at the request of Coun. Dalvir Nahal, which could save the city some money.

Dedications on benches and tables cost approximately $2,500, although city staff are re-examing the cost as it is not adequate to cover the overhead.

