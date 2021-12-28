Bo Waite’s son found this entry into the 2021 edition of Ripley’s Believe It Or Not - another reminder of the Comox Valley Record’s Pictures With Satan ad.

Bo Waite’s son found this entry into the 2021 edition of Ripley’s Believe It Or Not - another reminder of the Comox Valley Record’s Pictures With Satan ad.

Pictures with Satan ad gets B.C. city into ‘Ripley’s Believe It Or Not’ publication

Notorious Christmas ad in Comox Valley Record made widespread headlines

Courtenay, B.C. has an entry in the latest Ripley’s Believe It Or Not publication – Out Of The Box – thanks to a notorious Christmas ad that ran in the Comox Valley Record on Nov. 21, 2019.

The infamous ‘Pictures With Satan’ ad made headlines across the country, and beyond – even meriting a mention on the NBC television show Late Night With Seth Meyers.

VIDEO: Newspaper’s ‘Photos with Satan’ ad appears on late-night TV

Just when we thought the gaffe had been forgotten, along comes Ripley’s.

The entry was brought to our attention by Facebook follower Bo Waite.

“My son found this entry in this year’s Ripley’s Believe It or Not,” said Waite, and attached the photos.

The entry reads “MEET SATAN – A spelling mistake in a newspaper for a Christmas fair in Courtenay, British Columbia, Canada, accidentally invited people to take photos with Satan!”

The original ad prompted thousands of comments, shares, and likes on social media channels such as Twitter, and even spurred a few local residents to dress up as the devil himself for the Christmas parade that year.

