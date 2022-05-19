Pieces come together for future Shuswap marine rescue boathouse

Shuswap Lifeboat Society president Bruce Weicker speaks to those attending the “first weld” ceremony for the construction of Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 106’s future rescue boathouse during a ceremony held at Twin Anchors Manufacturing on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Andrea Horton photo)

Pieces are coming together for the creation of a new base of operations for the Shuswap’s marine rescue organization.

On Wednesday, May 18, members of Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 106 Shuswap and the Shuswap Lifeboat Society, local politicians and others gathered at Twin Anchors’ manufacturing facility in Sicamous to mark the beginning of construction of a new rescue base/boathouse.

Having just celebrated Station 106’s 10th anniversary, Station Leader Rob Sutherland put on a pair of coveralls and a welding helmet to do the ceremonial first weld on the future floating structure.

The Lifeboat Society, which oversees operations of Station 106, began fundraising for a floating facility in 2014. Since then, the society was able to raise more than $100,000.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District, the City of Salmon Arm and the District of Sicamous are supporting the initiative by providing debt servicing for the loan.

“With the final piece of the financial plan in place – the awarding of a $250,000 grant by the BC Community Gaming Branch, we are now poised to proceed with construction in June,” said Shuswap Lifeboat Society president Bruce Weicker in a media release.

Twin Anchors Manufacturing was selected to construct the facility.

Sutherland said the boathouse, when finished, will save time for Station 106 crews when deploying, it will provide security and “protect our expensive rescue vessels from the harshness of winter and searing summer sun.”

RCMSAR Station 106’s first mission took place on May 19, 2012, when Rescue One and crew responded to a medical emergency.

Read more: Construction of Shuswap marine rescue base to begin in May

Read more: Sicamous-based marine rescue crew celebrates 10 years of serving the Shuswap

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

Search and RescueSicamous