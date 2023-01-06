The Pacific Institution is shown in this undated handout photo. A prison union spokesman says a pigeon carrying a miniature backpack filled with drugs was captured last week at the B.C. correctional facility. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Pacific Institution

Pigeon toting crystal meth in tiny backpack caught in Abbotsford prison yard

Officers’ union president says it’s another example of how creative drug smugglers have become

A prison union spokesman says a pigeon carrying a miniature backpack filled with drugs was captured last week at a B.C. correctional institution.

John Randle, Pacific regional president of the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers, says the bird was apprehended at Pacific Institution in Abbotsford, 80 kilometres east of Vancouver.

He says the backpack contained crystal methamphetamine.

Randle says he was told by officers that the bird was spotted with its unusual cargo on Dec. 29 in a yard at the facility, and they set up a trap to catch it.

Davinder Aujla, an assistant warden at Pacific Institution, confirmed there was a “recent interception of contraband” at the facility and the matter is under investigation.

Randle says in recent years, prison officers have been on the lookout for drones carrying drugs and other contraband but it’s the first time in his 13 years as a corrections officer he’s heard of a live bird being used.

He says the case is an indication of how creative criminals are becoming smuggling drugs.

RELATED: 4 B.C. prisons install body scanners to combat drug smuggling

Drugsprison

Previous story
Pile of burning sticks found behind CIBC in Salmon Arm
Next story
Constable Claus saves Christmas for kids stranded at Kelowna Airport

Just Posted

In 2022, the BC Conservation Officer Service completed its ninth consecutive boat safety patrol program. Twenty one patrols were conducted on six priority bodies of water in the North Okanagan and Shuswap. (BC Conservation Officer Service photo)
Many lake enthusiasts in North Okanagan, Shuswap break laws over summer

Chase RCMP say North Shuswap resident was killed in two-vehicle crash Jan. 3 on Trans-Canada Highway. (File photo)
North Shuswap resident victim of two-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Chase

Salmon Arm Fire Department responds to a report of a brush fire behind the CIBC in Salmon Arm about 10 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2023. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Pile of burning sticks found behind CIBC in Salmon Arm

Chase RCMP are looking for a suspect involved in a hit and run on Jan. 1, 2023. The vehicle involved was a white pickup truck with damage on the front passenger side. (File photo)
Chase hit and run suspect damages fence, second vehicle