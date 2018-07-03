Pipeline protesters block tankers by hanging off Vancouver bridge

Greenpeace Canada members formed an aerial blockade above Ironworkers Memorial Bridge Tuesday

A group of 12 Kinder Morgan pipeline protesters have formed an aerial blockade along the bottom of the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge in Vancouver.

Const. Jason Doucette with the Vancouver Police Department told Black Press Media the protest began around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The detachment’s marine unit is currently on scene assessing the situation, he said.

The demonstration, led by Greenpeace Canada, is intended to stop oil tankers from leaving the Trans Mountain pipeline terminal in Burnaby.

“The climbers are currently in the path of the tar sands oil tanker, Serene Sea, which is currently docked at the terminal,” the group said in a news release. “The tanker was scheduled to leave port this morning, but is now being blocked from leaving by the climbers.”

Vehicle traffic along the bridge was not being affected.

