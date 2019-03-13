An air ambulance touches down at the Balmoral intersection after a crash that closed Highway 1 in both directions in February of this year. (Kim Jolley photo)

Plan for Balmoral/Highway 1 intersection to be unveiled in spring

Ministry working on design to improve safety at dangerous crossing

Later in the spring, the public will get a look at options for improvements to the Balmoral/Highway 1 intersection.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure described its plan in an email.

“We are currently completing some initial design work and assessing various options to improve the safety performance at this intersection. The ministry expects public consultation to occur on these options later this spring.”

Read more: Air ambulance called to Highway 1 collision west of Salmon Arm

The email said that after members of the South Shuswap Chamber of Commerce identified safety concerns, ministry staff met with them to further discuss options.

Mark Lane, a member of the chamber and owner of Dreamcycle Motorcycle Museum in Sorrento, said the organization has been advocating for improvements for about two years. He said he’s aware of two crashes already this year, but the busy summer time is usually when most accidents occur.

Read more: Vehicle leaves road at Balmoral intersection near Blind Bay

A petition with 4,500 signatures was collected after a motorcyclist was killed at the intersection in Sept. 2018. Lane says a meeting was held with the ministry that autumn, where the chamber saw a couple of design proposals but they weren’t good.

“At this point we don’t know exactly what they’re going to propose… What the end plan they might come up with, nobody’s seen it yet. So until we see the plan, it’s hard to say if we’re for or against it.”

Robin Johnson, co-owner of Sprokkets Café, also near the intersection, says there are lots of accidents.

“The majority of the accidents are people going across the highway… and they don’t see people coming.”

She says she always drives around via the frontage road.

“I don’t drive across the intersection. It’s not worth it when it’s busy,” she says, noting the alternative takes only a minute.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Much of world bans Boeing jet involved in Ethiopia crash
Next story
Garneau to update Canada’s position on Boeing 737 Max 8 as pressure mounts

Just Posted

Plan for Balmoral/Highway 1 intersection to be unveiled in spring

Ministry working on design to improve safety at dangerous crossing

Highway 97A rock slide a worrisome reminder

Swansea Point residents all-too-familiar with destructive debris and flooding

Number of animal-related vehicle collisions higher in region

ICBC stats show Southern Interior sees more accidents involving animals than other parts of province

Mobile home park denied after marathon hearing

City council hears impassioned speeches both for and against rezoning of Canoe property

Police arrest Shuswap man linked to Edmonton armed robbery, explosion

Salmon Arm RCMP assist investigation with search of Grandview Bench Road property

VIDEO: Would-be drivers caught cheating on ICBC licence test

Most people caught on the surveillance footage were using smartphones to cheat

Ending the stigma: Registration opens for fundraiser promoting mental health

The annual Ride Don’t Hide event will be held June 23 in Kelowna

Liberals must let Wilson-Raybould come back to committee, opposition says

The committee meets Wednesday afternoon at the request of the Conservatives and NDP

Canadian Ethiopia embassy staff practised for disaster weeks before crash

Flight 302 plowed into the desert outside the capital city of Addis Ababa, killing all 157 passengers and crew on board

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunshine on the way today

In Kelowna, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 7 C.

Garneau to update Canada’s position on Boeing 737 Max 8 as pressure mounts

The U.S.-based Boeing has said it has no reason to pull the popular aircraft from the skies

Kelowna Rockets look for a win

The Rockets will take on the Spokane Chiefs Wednesday night

How does West Kelowna feel about meridians?

After a car crashed into a meridian last week, residents expressed their distaste

A Private War a gritty, moving tribute to correspondent Marie Colvin

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

Most Read