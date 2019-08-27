Salmon Arm emergency crews respond to plane crash at north end of runway at Salmon Arm airport. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Elderly couple injured in plane crash at Salmon Arm airport

Emergency crews on scene

Salmon Arm emergency crews are responding to a plane crash at the Salmon Arm airport.

At approximately 9 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, Salmon Arm Fire Department and Salmon Arm Search and Rescue were called to a plane crash at the north end of a runway at the Salmon Arm airport.

Fire crews have left the scene, one ambulance and one air ambulance remain. The two elderly occupants of the plane sustained non-life threatening injuries, one may be transported by air ambulance.

Brad Shirley, fire chief for the Salmon Arm Fire Department says it appears the plane fell a bit short of the runway.

Updates to come.

Air ambulance lands near plane crash at Salmon Arm airport on Tuesday, Aug. 27. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

