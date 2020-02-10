Plane with missing Merritt man ran off runway: Transportation Safety Board

The man was seriously injured in the incident

Preliminary information about a missing Merritt man indicates his plane may have failed to properly take off.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said information suggests the small plane ran off at the end of the runway early Monday morning.

According to Merritt RCMP, police received a missing person report just after midnight.

An officer attended the Merritt Airport and located the missing man in a plane wreckage on the tarmac.

RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said the man’s family filed the missing person report.

“The family member was concerned because he was overdue,” O’Donaghey said.

“When we arrived at the airport, that was when we found the man trapped inside his plane.”

Emergency crews extricated the pilot, who is in his 60s, and rushed him to the hospital with serious injuries. His current condition is unknown.

The RCMP and the TSB are working together to investigate the incident, though the TSB has no plans to deploy to Merritt at this time.

If you saw the incident, you are asked to contact the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.

READ MORE: RCMP find missing man in Merritt plane wreck

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hundreds in Kelowna rally in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en First Nation
Next story
New Jamie Bacon trial for counselling to commit murder charge set for March 3

Just Posted

Woman claims damages after emergency C-section follows fall in Salmon Arm store

Lawsuit launched against Mark’s Work Wearhouse Ltd. and Piccadilly Place Mall Inc.

Driver critically injured in Highway 1 collision near Salmon Arm

Vehicle passenger and semi driver uninjured in Feb. 7 accident in Tappen

Film on growing wildfire threat to screen in Salmon Arm

A free screening of Era of Megafires will be held at the Salmar Classic Theatre

Every game counts for Salmon Arm Silverbacks in close Interior Division

While they have clinched a playoff birth, Vernon and Wenatchee are hot on the ‘Backs trail.

Word on the street: What does your ideal Valentine’s Day look like?

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, the Observer took to the streets to… Continue reading

VIDEO: A look at how Canadian workplaces can prepare for a coronavirus outbreak

Health officials in Canada have repeatedly stressed that the risk to public health remains low

Pipeline protesters shut down major Vancouver intersection in support of Wet’suwet’en

Wet’suwet’en are against the Coastal GasLink pipeline proposed for northern B.C.

B.C. rethinks tree planting after wildfires, beetles deplete forests

Feb. 18 budget to show direction after Trudeau’s two-billion-tree pledge

Tim Hortons to offer non-dairy milk this spring, CEO says

Sales fell by 2.9 per cent last quarter

Plane with missing Merritt man ran off runway: Transportation Safety Board

The man was seriously injured in the incident

Letter: Virtual consultations would benefit patients’ health and pocketbooks

System could save on travel-related expenses for health care

Drug offences double in Vernon’s fourth quarter: RCMP report

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP to present report to city councillors

Letter: First Nations supporters of pipeline could act as mediators in protest

Writer suggests way to facilitate talks between protesters and police

Letter: Province must end RCMP arrests, respect rights of B.C.’s Indigenous people

Writer appalled by police raids of First Nations defending their right to oppose pipeline

Most Read