Planned commercial-residential foreshore development scaled down

Building on Salmon Arm’s Harbourfront Drive to be reduced from four to two storeys

An architect’s rendering of the scaled-down design for a development at 481 Harbourfront Dr. in Salmon Arm includes, in foreground, a carport structure along the east lot line that would house six vehicles. (City of Salmon Arm image)

A reduction in the size of a proposed development at the foreshore will mean a separate property for parking is no longer needed.

The development permit for 481 Harbourfront Dr. NE, next to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District building, was approved by city council in June 2018 and included a four-storey building with several parking stalls underneath.

As well, because of the Riparian Area Regulation keeping development back from the lake, along with the shape of the property, a parcel across the street at 650 Marine Park Dr. was purchased for parking in order to provide the required number of stalls.

An eight-unit development made up of six commercial spaces over three levels with two residential units on the upper level was initially proposed.

In the amended development permit from a B.C. numbered company that the city’s development and planning committee entertained Monday, June 3, the development was scaled back significantly from four storeys to two.

Now, rather than requiring a second property, parking requirements for the two-storey building – still with two residential units on top, can be accommodated on site with the addition of an accessory carport structure intended for six vehicles along the east lot line.

“In my opinion and the architect’s opinion, the new design is a little bit nicer, for lack of a better word,” Kevin Pearson, the city’s director of development services, told council.

Coun. Debbie Cannon asked if it would be possible to put another residential unit on top of the carport but was told no.

Mayor Alan Harrison asked about landscaping requirements and was told they would remain.

Couns. Louise Wallace Richmond and Sylvia Lindgren were away, and Coun. Kevin Flynn stepped out due to a potential conflict of interest, but the remaining council members – Harrison, Cannon and Couns. Tim Lavery and Chad Eliason, voted in favour of the development permit amendments.

