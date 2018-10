BC Hydro says power will be off for about four hours in the morning

BC Hydro is notifying customers of a scheduled power outage that is set to occur on Sunday, July 29, 2018. (Black Press files)

Early risers in the Chase area will be waking up to dark homes and businesses on Sunday, Oct. 14.

According to the Village of Chase, BC Hydro has scheduled a power outage for system maintenance that will affect most of Chase between approximately 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Portions of the Pritchard, Falkland, Kamloops and Adams Lake areas will also be affected by the outage.

