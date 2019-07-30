CSRD chair director Rhona Martin, Chief for Splatsin Kukpi7 Wayne Christian and Kevin Acton, Lumby mayor and RDNO chair sign the recently adopted Sicamous-to-Armstrong Rail Trail Memorandum of Understanding. (Photo submitted)

Planning proceeds on Sicamous-to-Armstrong rail trail

Local governments, Splatsin sign agreement, community engagement strategy established

Planning is on track for the for Sicamous-to-Armstrong Rail Trail.

Following a Rail Trail Governance Advisory meeting on July 19, a communications plan and the engagement of technical expertise was established.

Read more: CSRD eliminates conflicts along rail trail

Read more: Okanagan Rail Trail stats questioned

The communications plan will include a dedicated web page to post updates, schedules for public information sessions, a means of email contact and consultation with stakeholders along the corridor including agriculture, business and private properties.

Wayne Christian, Chief of Splatsin Kukpi7 and advisory chair, spoke to the importance of engaging the public and good communications.

“Let’s learn from the lessons on the Okanagan Rail Trail related to planning ahead, and let’s get out on the trail so we know what we are talking about with the public,” Christian said.

The Rail Trail Governance Advisory is made up of 14 representatives from the Secwepemc Nation, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD), and the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO). The communities of Sicamous, Enderby, Armstrong, Spallumcheen Township, Salmon Arm, Lumby, and Coldstream are also represented.

Read more: Shuswap Trail Alliance to oversee Sicamous-to-Armstrong rail trail planning

Read more: Story trail at Tsútswecw Provincial Park opens June 7

The Shuswap Trail Alliance is co-ordinating the day-to-day administration of the project. The alliance entered into a sub-consulting agreement with Urban Systems Limited to engage Thomas Simkins, Engineering Project Manager for the Okanagan Rail Trail. Simkins will act as lead Technical Design Consultant and Engineer-on-Record for the Sicamous-to-Armstrong trail.

Technical planning for the rail trail includes assessments for First Nations archaeological and cultural heritage values, as well as geotechnical, rock scaling, water drainage, erosion, road crossings and agricultural considerations.

Read more: Okanagan resort seeking connnection to rail trail

Read more: Plans rolling along for Silver Creek bike trail

Wayne Christian, RDNO chair, Mayor Kevin Acton, and CSRD chair Director Rhona Martin formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Inter-Jurisdictional partners. The memorandum outlines the three governments’ commitment to work together.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Floatplane crashes into the water off the Sunshine Coast

Just Posted

Planning proceeds on Sicamous-to-Armstrong rail trail

Local governments, Splatsin sign agreement, community engagement strategy established

Alberta man dead after plunge near Sicamous Creek Falls

RCMP say the 53-year-old Sherwood Park resident was hiking off marked trail

Mr Mikes restaurant opens doors in Salmon Arm

Curious customers try out the food, service on Monday, July 29

Third cannabis retailer open for business in Salmon Arm

Downtown Cannabis owner says store defined by emphasis on education, hospitality

Update: Police allege vehicle in Highway 1 collision contained stolen goods

Salmon Arm RCMP continue search for driver, occupant, believed known to police

Trudeau says British Columbians really ‘get it,’ amid conservative wave

‘Here in B.C. you really matter, you’re a province of people who get it,’ Trudeau said in Vancouver

YouTube comedy star comes to the Okanagan

Wes Barker will perform on September 20

About to post a police chase photo to Instagram? Maybe don’t, cops say

Posts could be seen by a suspect and may result in them targeting officers or evading capture

Floatplane crashes into the water off the Sunshine Coast

No injuries reported

Column: Local forests showing effects of changing climate

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

Body found on Okanagan Lake confirmed to be missing kayaker

Colin Palmer, 41, was last heard from when he took his kayak out on Okanagan Lake on July 13

Honduras to Kelowna: A Kelowna woman’s dream realized through clothing

Florencia Matute has lived in Kelowna for the past 20 years since immigrating in 1999

Column: Community parks benefit health and economy

Director’s Notes by Paul Demenok

Hergott: E-scooters, injuries and legal implications

Lawyer Paul Hergott continues to discuss e-scooters in his latest column

Most Read