Plans for 14-lot subdivision in Salmon Arm praised for keeping existing home

Council gives preliminary approval to variance needed to retain house on parcel near Foothill Road

An application for a 14-lot subdivision at 1281 20th Ave. SW near Foothill Road in Salmon Arm includes a plan to retain the existing house on the property. (City of Salmon Arm image)

In an uncommon move, the owners of a property in Salmon Arm where a 14-lot subdivision is planned wish to retain the single family house on the property.

The long, narrow two-acre parcel at 1281 20th Ave. SW currently contains a house and accessory buildings. It is located in a semi-rural area north of Foothill Road adjacent to the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR). The city’s urban containment boundary runs along the west and north property lines.

At the city’s May 16 development and planning meeting, council heard a rezoning application for the parcel from R1, single family residential, to R4, medium density residential. It is designated medium-density residential in the city’s official community plan. The city’s planning report said although the parcel is surrounded mainly by single family residences and farmland, there is more recent medium density development to the northeast, and Blackburn Park, the Mall at Piccadilly and other commercial uses are farther north.

Along with the rezoning application, the property owners, listed as A., J. and P. Sandhu, requested a development variance permit in order to keep the existing house. The house is too close to the west property line in terms of current rules, so the variance would allow reduction of the setback from five to 4.5 metres.

Coun. Kevin Flynn voiced his support for the variance.

“Not very often do we see increases in density like this while keeping the existing home. I think it’s kind of neat and unique,” he said.

Coun. Debbie Cannon expressed a similar sentiment.

“I think to be able to keep the existing house is a definite win.”

Tight board fencing would be required along the ALR boundary to the north.

The 14 single-family residential strata lots would range from about 350 to 700 square metres, with a single access route down the east side of the property off 20th Avenue SW.

Planning staff said although the proposal is for single-family lots, the smaller parcel sizes will result in medium density development similar to other nearby developments.

Council gave unanimous preliminary approval to the application. It will now move forward to a regular council meeting for a hearing and vote, likely on June 13.

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

