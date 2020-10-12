Plans for a 34-lot subdivision in Salmon Arm include secondary suites

Owners of a property at 3510 20th Ave. NE, who previously submitted plans for a 34-lot subdivision, have applied to change zoning on a portion of the property from R1, single family residential, to R8, secondary suite zone. City council will give preliminary consideration to the proposal on Oct. 13. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Plans are underway to develop a 34-lot subdivision on 20th Avenue NE with a portion of the property zoned to accommodate secondary suites.

Salmon Arm council considered an application at its Oct. 5 planning meeting to rezone the large property at 3510 20th Ave. NE from its current R1, single family residential zone, to a split zone with the southern portion of the land remaining single family, and the northern portion changing to R8, residential suite zone. That would allow houses with attached secondary suites or detached carriage houses to be built on the northern portion.

Owners of the property are Keith and Garry Lamb and the applicant is Trent Sismey.

Along with the 34 single-family home sites proposed in an earlier subdivision application, there could be a potential 26 suites, a total which would fit with the property’s low density residential designation in the official community plan.

The property is bounded by the Agricultural Land Reserve to the north and south and by the Country Hills subdivision and another residential subdivision to the west and east.

A city planning department report noted that the city has received complaints about parking in areas with cul-de-sacs.

“The developer has proposed that all proposed lots outside of the cul-de-sac area be zoned for suites and those future owners of the properties within the cul-de-sac can make site specific rezoning requests…,” the report stated, meaning that council would have an opportunity to assess each application for a suite inside cul-de-sacs.

The portion of the property to be developed with housing would be approximately 3.8 hectares or 9.4 acres.

In keeping with the city’s Greenways Strategy, the developer has proposed the dedication of an east-west trail linkage between the proposed development and 30th Street NE, along with a further 150 square metres of linear park adjacent to the existing city park space within the Country Hills development.

“The proposal for the linkage to become park marks the formalization of an existing route that is commonly used but is technically a trespass across private land,” stated the staff report.

Council members present voted unanimously to forward the application to the Tuesday, Oct. 13 meeting of council for consideration of first and second reading. A public hearing would be held on Oct. 26.

