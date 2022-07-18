Plans for multi-family housing in Salmon Arm single-family, agricultural area

City council wants to hear what neighbours think about requested change to official community plan

A rezoning and official community plan amendment is proposed for this four-acre parcel on 14th Street SW. 14th comes off Foothill Road in the lower right corner of the image. The parcel is currently zoned R1, single family residential, and the request at the July 18, 2022 planning meeting was to change it to R4, medium density residential. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Members of Salmon Arm council expressed differing views recently on whether a four-acre/1.6-hectare parcel in a primarily single-family residential, agricultural area should become higher density.

At the city’s July 18 development and planning services meeting, council was considering applications for rezoning and an amendment of the official community plan (OCP) for a parcel at 2371 14th St. SW.

The application from owner M. Kolenosky and applicant Franklin Engineering Ltd. proposed changing the OCP designation from low- to medium-density residential and the zoning from R1, single-family residential, to R4, medium- density residential.

Although not required at this stage of the process, an initial concept was provided on the application showing 66 units on the land, which could be in the form of multi-family dwellings and/or bare-land strata single-family dwellings. If rezoned as proposed, a multi-family development would require a development permit application with a detailed concept.

Coming off Foothill Road, the 14th Street SW parcel has 95 metres of frontage on 14th. The parcel is west of ‘The Ridge’ subdivision on Foothill and south of the Mall at Piccadilly.

The closest medium density parcel, 1281 20th Ave. SW, is about 270 metres away and was recently rezoned to medium density. City planning staff noted that the 2020 Salmon Arm Community Housing Strategy encourages the city to facilitate the development of multi-family housing.

The report from planning staff concludes by stating: “Staff acknowledge that there may be some negatives with this proposal, such as the proposal being somewhat removed from other medium density residential development(s), inadequate access to transportation routes (i.e. transit, trails, and sidewalks), etc. That being said, staff are overall supportive of the OCP amendment and rezoning application.”

Council members agreed unanimously to move the application along to first and second readings at a council meeting, but some stated that’s because they wish to hear the views of neighbours at the public hearing.

Couns. Sylvia Lindgren and Tim Lavery suggested the change in OCP designation could be premature and might best be part of a complete OCP review. They, along with Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond and Mayor Alan Harrison, said they would be listening carefully to input from neighbouring property owners at a public hearing. Both Lavery and Harrison said, while housing is needed, this OCP amendment would be a big change from the current status.

Coun. Chad Eliason said that while an OCP review would be preferable, the current OCP is what council is working with. He said he would like to see higher density, with a buffer for the agricultural land reserve. With the housing crisis, Eliason said council needs to work with people who want to build in the community.

If the rezoning application proceeds through first and second readings at council, a public hearing will be held Aug. 22.

