The Canadian Plastic Bag Association is taking the City of Victoria to court once again (File photo)

Plastic Bag Association takes Victoria to court once again over single-use bag ban

The B.C. Supreme Court initially favoured the City in June 2018

The Canadian Plastic Bag Association (CPBA) is challenging the City of Victoria at the provincial courts on Wednesday.

In June 2018 the B.C. Supreme Court ruled in favour of the City of Victoria, and dismissed a legal challenge by the CPBA against the city’s Checkout Bag Regulation Bylaw. As a result, single-use plastic bags were banned in the city starting July 1, 2018.

READ MORE: BC Supreme Court rules in favour of Victoria’s plastic bag ban

The association had claimed the ban would “significantly impact” its members who manufacture and supply bags for the Victoria market, and began lobbying against the move in January 2018.

Court documents show that the hearing is set to address whether the city actually has the authority to adopt a bylaw that prohibits businesses from providing plastic bags to customers, and requires them to charge a fee for paper and reusable bags.

ALSO READ: Esquimalt requests public feedback as it plans for plastic bag ban

Under the current model, businesses must charge a minimum of 15 cents for paper bags, and $1 for reusable bags.

Since the City of Victoria adopted the bylaw, the District of Saanich and the Township of Esquimalt have been taking measures to eliminate plastic bags by January 2020.

The District of Sooke also plans to draft a plastic bag bylaw in the near future.

