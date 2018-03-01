Plea deal for man charged in Armstrong teen’s murder

Matthew Foerster is expected to enter a plea March 12, in Vernon

The man charged in the 2011 murder of Armstrong teen Taylor Van Diest is scheduled for a March 12 court date to enter a guilty plea, according to court documents.

Matthew Foerster has been charged with first degree murder, though the plea he’s scheduled to make in Vernon is expected to be for a lesser charge.

RELATED: RETRIAL GRANTED FOR FOERSTER

The plea deal will save the courts a three to four week trial, which was scheduled to start May 28.

Van Diest was assaulted Halloween night 2011, and died in Kelowna General Hospital the next day.

Foerster was convicted on the charge in 2014 but the B.C. Court of Appeal granted him a retrial in March 2017.

He was granted a retrial due to two errors in the trial judge’s 2014 charge to the jury that may have affected their decision to find Foerster guilty of first degree murder, not a lesser charge.

RELATED: FOERSTER GUILTY OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER

Calls to the Van Diest family have yet to be answered, but the news of the appeal didn’t sit well with Marie, Taylor’s mother when she learned of the re-trial.

“I had a gut feeling this was going to happen,” she said. “This is a nightmare I wish I could wake up from.

RELATED: RETRIAL SCHEDULED FOR MAY

“Our justice system needs fixing. This is cruel and unusual punishment for the victims. There are far too many rights for the bad guys.”

