The City of Vernon says it doesn’t have the resources to accept and distribute donations to evacuees at the ESS centre at the Recreation Centre, but the sentiment is always appreciated. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

The City of Vernon says it doesn’t have the resources to accept and distribute donations to evacuees at the ESS centre at the Recreation Centre, but the sentiment is always appreciated. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Please don’t bring donations to Vernon evacuee centres: city

Sentiment appreciated by no capacity, resources to facilitate distribution

No more donations can be accepted at the Emergency Support Services centre, the City of Vernon said in a social media post.

“The city appreciates the sentiment and kindness behind these offers,” the city said.

But, due to capacity and available resources, the city and ESS program can’t facilitate the receiving or distribution of donations to evacuees.

BC Wildfire Services, too, confirmed its resources needs are being met.

“Therefore, we kindly ask, please do not bring donations to the ESS Reception Centre or Vernon Fire Stations.”

The city points those looking to donate to check out local businesses and organizations in town who are choosing to post offers to evacuees through social media platforms.

“We ask that residents do their research and donate to businesses and organizations that align with their values and ideals to assist those who may be in need.”

BCWS fire information officer Taylor MacDonald said the best way to show support for firefighters is with a sign of support.

Thank-you signs have already started popping up along fences along 43rd Avenue, in sight of the temporary Vernon fire camp and many have taken to putting signs in their windows or on store marquees.

READ MORE: Canada, B.C. to match donations to Red Cross for those affected by devastating wildfires

READ MORE: VIDEO: Vernon fire camp home to 330 firefighters, staff


newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Witness to fatal drowning near Tofino urges return of lifeguards to national park reserve
Next story
Conditions at Mount Law, White Rock Lake fires remain volatile

Just Posted

Mayor Alan Harrison asked Salmon Arm residents prior to the Aug. 16 morning meeting of the city’s planning committee to stay calm and be prepared as wildfires expand in the region. (File photo)
Salmon Arm mayor urges residents to be prepared, stay calm as wildfires threaten

Motorists are urged to stay off Highway 97 and 97A in the North Okanagan in order to keep evacution routes clear for those being ordered out from Spallumcheen. (Rhonda Trautman photo)
Motorists urged to keep North Okanagan highways clear for fire evacuees

This praying mantis was spotted recently in Enderby on the pumps at a gas station. Chélie Elsom-Pharand eventually invited it to crawl onto her hand and she carried it over to a bush. (Chélie Elsom-Pharand photo)
The elusive praying mantis turns heads in the Shuswap

The world wasted 931 million metric tons of food in 2019, according to a United Nations estimate in the Food Waste Index Report. (Pexels)
Morning Start: The world wastes about 1 billion metric tons of food each year