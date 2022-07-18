Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during an electric battery announcement at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont., on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

PM Trudeau makes surprise visit to Okanagan

The Prime Minister’s last visit to the Okanagan was in 2018

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is visiting the Interior today (Jul. 18).

An itinerary released by the Prime Minister’s Office has him scheduled to visit a children’s day camp, a food processing facility, and a family farm. It does not say where those visits will be.

Trudeau last visited the Okanagan in 2018 for BC Day festivities in Penticton. He made a surprise visit to Kelowna in 2017 for a citizenship ceremony. The prime minister was in the area for Liberal caucus meetings.

~With files from the Canadian Press

Read More: Quarterly federal carbon price rebates appear in bank accounts with vague labels

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Justin TrudeauKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
Catholic dioceses failed in past to raise money promised to survivors. Will they now?
Next story
Zoning bylaw enforcement suspended for camping during Monashee Music Festival

Just Posted

A motorcycle rider sustained serious, life-threatening injuries in a collision on Old Town Road in Sicamous on July 16, 2022. (RCMP cruiser)
Motorcycle rider in hospital with life-threatening injuries following collision in Sicamous

Sicamous council is supportive of signs from the district’s economic development corporation and the chamber being part of a temporary community showcase at 425 Main St. (District of Sicamous graphic)
District taking steps to temporarily beautify future home of Shuswap Healing Centre

Preparations are underway for the 123rd Salmon Arm Fair, Sept. 9-11. (Salmon Arm Fair photo)
Medieval jousting, West Coast Thunder mounted drill team new for 2022 Salmon Arm Fair

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Hawaiian Pizza