PNE Prize Home will be relocated to the Okanagan

The grand prize package features a gorgeous 3025 sq. foot that will be relocated to Naramata

Naramata will be the home of the $1.8 million grand prize home package for the PNE Prize Home, which was unveiled on Tuesday

“It’s incredible to see how far the 84-year tradition of the PNE Prize Home has come,” says Mike McDaniel, president and CEO of the Pacific National Exhibition. “The prize home has evolved from a ‘dream bungalow’ located on Hastings Street to a home with some of North America’s most innovative technologies and comfortable amenities located in beautiful Okanagan. The phenomenal lot with a gorgeous view of the lake will only enhance the winner’s experience.”

The grand prize package features a 3,025 square foot contemporarily styled house that will be relocated to Naramata, following the 2018 fair at the PNE.

Within its three bedrooms, two and a half baths and multiple living spaces, the modern home, designed and assembled by Freeport Industries, includes an array of features like an indoor elevator, a dry sauna courtesy of Coast Spas Lifestyles, and comes fully furnished with the latest technology from Best Buy and appliances from Coast Appliances, as well as trendy interior furnishings from Lane Home Furnishings.

Additionally, the home features luxury vinyl flooring, a master walk-in closet, and an outdoor fireplace. The top floor maximizes the view of Okanagan Lake with two decks, a large living space, and an en-suite master bedroom.

The house is net zero ready, that can reduce electricity use by 80 per cent with high performance windows, doors and better insulated walls and roofs.

“It’s an honour to be chosen for the third consecutive year as the builders of the PNE Prize Home,” says Todd Venier, CEO of Freeport Industries. “The design of this house was geared towards taking care of the modern homeowner. We took it upon ourselves to create a smart, technologically focused home that attends to the winner’s every need. These qualities, coupled with its unbelievable location is what really makes it a dream home.”

The PNE partnered with Best Buy Canada to create a Smart Home with the latest technology, including; Google Home and Google Home Mini voice activated smart speakers; a Nest Wi-Fi video doorbell, smart thermostat, smoke detectors and outdoor cameras; Phillips Hue smart lighting; Samsung smart TVs and more.

The winner of the home will also get equipped with an Automaker robotic lawnmower, courtesy of Husqvarna.

This year’s lottery will feature ticket options for participants including a bundle of two tickets for $25, six tickets for $50, and 15 tickets for $100. PNE Prize Home tickets are available online at pneprizehome.ca or via phone at 604-252-3688 or toll free at 1-877-946-4663.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Baby bibs, blankets contain toxins Canada banned in other products: report
Next story
Alberta school division sorry after employee dressed as Spice Girl with blackface

Just Posted

Logan Lake wildfire grows to 12 hectares

A wildfire in Logan Lake is being hit by air support

Peak levels for Salmon River forecast for next week

Flow levels may surpass last week’s surge, provincial crews in Salmon Arm to help residents prepare.

The best of the best in Thompson-Okanagan businesses

The first Annual Grant Thornton LLP Thompson Okanagan Business Excellence Awards take place June 14

Enderby activates emergency operations centre

EOC activated in anticipation of flooding

30 C at the lake, 7 feet of snow on the hill

The temperatures may be blistering, but the snow is sticking around at Apex Mountain Resort

Douglas Coupland exhibit explores dark side of plastics on B.C. shores

Renowned artist uses plastics found on Haida Gwaii in upcoming display at Vancouver Aquarium

UPDATE: Prosecution, defence spar over sentencing for B.C. polygamist leader

Peter Wilson recommends up to six months for Blackmore and up to 90 days for Oler

Feds working behind the scenes to get Trans Mountain pipeline built: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made comments while in Calgary Tuesday

Fix low incomes among family-class immigrants to help Canada’s economy: study

Newcomers to Canada through family reunification and private sponsorship earn significantly less

Wenatchee tops Ottawa in shootout to stay unbeaten at RBC Cup

The Wild outshot the Senators 38-26 but needed the shootout to get past their feisty foes.

Update: Province makes spelling error on Roderick Haig-Brown Park renaming

The Secwepemc word for ‘many fish’ is Suswéwll, not Tsútswecw.

District of Sicamous to seek public input on cannabis policy

Public hearing scheduled for June 13

Provincewide tour for child and youth rights kicks off today

Representative for Children and Youth uses the hashtag #Rep4Rights to reach out to communities

B.C.’s Ninny the goat, Kona the dog turn heads while out for daily walks

Ninny and Kona look forward to four times daily walks together

Most Read