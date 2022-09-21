Vince Ditrich. (Submitted photo)

Vince Ditrich. (Submitted photo)

PODCAST: A chat with longtime Spirit of the West drummer turned author Vince Ditrich

TODAY IN B.C.: Second book ‘The Vicar’s Knickers’ released in the Tony Vicar trilogy

You will find Today in BC podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google streaming.

Vince Ditrich spent 30 years as the drummer and later manager – of the hugely successful band Spirit of the West.

After a life of music on the road, Ditrich turned to writing, and in 2021 he released the first of three novels entitled the Liquor Vicar. The lead character Tony Vicar is from Tyee Lagoon, a fictional Vancouver Island town.

“He’s a failed musician, he always had dreams of great to grandeur, but he was not able to achieve anything. He just wasn’t sufficiently talented and he always held the dream,” said Ditrich. “So many of the guys I’ve known through the years, they still have the same hairstyle they had when they were in Grade 11. Same pants, hearts of gold and wonderful guys but they just can’t let go of that.”

The second book, The Vicar’s Knickers, is named after the pub that Tony Vicar has opened and is home to an interesting and colourful cast of characters.

The author recently signed an agreement with Sugar Skull Films and together the two are actively pursuing a broadcaster for a television series for Tony Vicar and his cast of characters.

Ditrich has not retired from the music biz completely. On this edition of Today in BC, he offers listeners of the podcast a track that he recently produced for Travis Matthews, son of Gordie Matthews, guitarist for k.d. Lang and Ian Tyson. It’s an original song, entitled ‘Diamonds’.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca and you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

LISTEN: Jan Rabson, a voice with character and character voices

LISTEN: Classic car hunting with Matt Sager of TV’s ‘Lost Car Rescue’

Like us

Black PressBritish ColumbiaMusicPodcasts

Previous story
Kelowna Mountie involved in caught-on-camera 2020 arrest takes stand in assault trial
Next story
Here’s how Penticton plans on recognizing National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Just Posted

The city’s planning department has proposed a change to the city’s R4, medium density zone, prompted by a 60-duplex, 120-unit housing project coming to 4400 and 4600 Canoe Beach Dr. NE in Canoe. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Council gives initial nod to expanding ownership models for Salmon Arm housing projects

Thought to be Sam Kee, circa 1909 - 1914. <em>Image courtesy the Denis Marshall Collection in the archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum. </em>
Historical whodunit: Tale of foul play part of Salmon Arm cemetery tour

The photo of Queen Elizabeth II in the council chambers at Salmon Arm City Hall was draped with a black scarf following her death in keeping with provincial and federal protocols. (Salmon Arm Observer photo)
Death of Queen Elizabeth II marked at Salmon Arm city hall

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Excited Rats