Eric Lee, VictorEric Design Build. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Exploring high-performance home trends and associated benefits

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

What is a high-performance home and what does it mean for you and your family?

Understanding the different industry accreditations, keeping up with building trends, and knowing what type of high-performance home is right for you can be overwhelming.

‘When people are looking to build a home for their family to live in, it is a smart idea to build above basic code to some level of high performance. Consistent temperature control throughout the home, improved sound barriers, better air quality, increased energy efficiency, and a reduced environmental footprint with improved durability are just some of the benefits that can be realized in high-performance homes’, says Eric Lee.

Join co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee on this edition of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Trail Appliances, Vicostone Canada, Rami Films, jPod productions, and AI Technology & Design.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Previous story
Man shot while trying to get back stolen items from Nanaimo homeless encampment
Next story
Police see no immediate danger after two men murdered in remote village of Mayo, Yukon

Just Posted

Juno award-winner George Leach will be performing at the Pellsquepts Spring Winds Music Festival at Pierre’s Point on Saturday, March 18, 2023. (File photo)
Artists jump at chance to celebrate Indigenous culture at music festival near Salmon Arm

The Armstrong Shamrocks (white) and Vernon Tigers have received permission from the Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League to merge their organizations into one for the 2023 season. (Morning Star- file photo)
Vernon Tigers, Armstrong Shamrocks merge junior lacrosse clubs

Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass on Highway 1 is expecting another 2-4 centimetres of snow on Tuesday, March 14. (DriveBC)
Snowfall warning continues to be in effect for Highway 1

Letter writer praises the recent B.C. budget for social spending, including the long-awaited “renters rebate” tax credit to households earning up to $80,000. (File photo)
Letter: Reader praises budget for social spending, wonders if it was read by Shuswap MLA