PODCAST: Just sit right back and you’ll hear a tale – of the iconic SS Minnow

Today in B.C.: A chat with B.C.’s Ken Schley, co-owner of the legendary ‘Gilligan’s Island’ boat

Ken Schley, left, and John Briolo, co-owners of the SS Minnow, with actor Dawn Wells. (Submitted photo)

On this edition of Today In BC, host Peter McCully chats with Ken Schley, former CAO of Quality Foods, who is co-owner of the SS Minnow the iconic boat from the 1960s TV show Gilligan’s Island. The SS Minnow is now based on Vancouver Island. Schley talks about renovating the boat, those who came aboard for a “three-hour tour” and his memories of meeting Dawn Wells, who played Mary Anne.

