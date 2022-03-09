Canadian singer-songwriter Shari Ulrich, left, and daughter Julia Graff. (Submitted photo)

PODCAST: Legendary singer-songwriter Shari Ulrich shares music memories

Today in B.C.: Juno Award winner happy to be back on the road

Shari Ulrich plays everything with strings and sings like a bird, and has a knack for a attracting great musical partners, Barney Bentall and Tom Taylor just to name a few. She talks about finding her son Mike McGee and more, joining Host Peter McCully in studio.

(By the Grace of Goodbye – Ulrich)

