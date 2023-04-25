Bryan Baeumler, Baeumler Approved, HGTV. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Special Guest Bryan Baeumler – Value of Working with the Pros

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee chat with special guest Bryan Baeumler of HGTV fame, along with Graeme Huguet of My House Design Build Team, to talk about the value of working with the pros.

‘I often tell a story of a basement I walked into, and the homeowner said, what can you do down here? And the answer is, I’ll put a train station, indoor pool and a Starbucks in if you’d like. And they laugh and say, no, seriously, what can you do? And I say, what’s your budget? And the answer used to always be, well, I’m not telling you, you’ll spend it all. But you need to present how much money do you have in your pocket or available to you. I would say take 35% of that as a contingency…and work on 65% of your total available cash or credit or whatever you want to spend on the job. And let the professional come up with the plan to tell you what is possible within those plans, considering the cosmetics that you would like to include and go from there,’ says Baeumler.

Recognizing a TV show cannot share the full process of building or renovating a home in just 22 minutes, Baeumler openly discusses his approach to working with the professionals, with Huguet bringing a B.C. perspective to the conversation.

‘We have to start looking at our own homes, not from the cosmetic Instagram photo side, but we have to start looking at how do we build a safe, comfortable nest that’s affordable and sustainable, that also adds real value and provides a passive income in the form of savings long-term. And we have to start prioritizing.’Bryan Baeumler, Baeumler Approved, HGTV.

Thanks to podcast partners: FortisBC, Vicostone Canada, Trail Appliances, Rami Films, jPod productions, and AI Technology & Design.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Benefits can’t be overstated’: Celebrating upcoming student housing at Salmon Arm campus
Next story
Biden announces 2024 reelection bid: ‘Let’s finish this job’

Just Posted

Chris Ford participates in a Sage orienteering course at Spion Kop in 2020. (Kevin Matrosovs photo)
Salmon Arm orienteering club helps nature lovers find their way into a new hobby

Cast members rehearse for the upcoming Shuswap Theatre production Concord Floral. Directed by Elizabeth Ann Skelhorne, the play begins April 28 and runs to May 13. (Shuswap Theatre/Facebook photo)
Shuswap Theatre setting the stage for suburban gothic thriller

Survey work on a steep creek in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District was conducted by BGC Engineering Inc. in 2021 as part of a Fraser Basin Council study of 13-flood hazard areas and two creeks in the watershed. (BGC Engineering image)
$8.9M investment will help Shuswap communities be better prepared for flooding

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Lobster